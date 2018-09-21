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MEGATEM HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 20,000,000
Energy : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/12/2020 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEGATEM HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MEGATEM HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - PROGRAMME LOAN HEATING SECTOR IN POLAND
Parent project
PROGRAMME LOAN HEATING SECTOR IN POLAND

Summary sheet

Release date
21 October 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/12/2020
20180379
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MEGATEM HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
MEGATEM EC - LUBLIN SP ZOO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 40 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the financing of a biomass-fired combined heat and power (CHP) unit in Lublin, Poland. The unit will generate heat for the district heating system and electricity which will be supplied to the grid.

The main objectives of the investment are to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, ensure the security of heat supply, help to meet peak demand and improve the overall efficiency of heating services in Lublin.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The competent authority decided that there was no need for environmental and biodiversity impact and appropriate assessments for the project. The construction permit has been issued by the competent authority.

The Promoter is a private company and applied private procurement procedure for the biomass unit. It does not benefit from special and exclusive rights as per the Directives, the applied procedures followed good business practice and are acceptable for the Bank.

Related documents
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEGATEM HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MEGATEM HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
21/09/2018 - PROGRAMME LOAN HEATING SECTOR IN POLAND
Related projects
Parent project
PROGRAMME LOAN HEATING SECTOR IN POLAND

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEGATEM HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
Publication Date
26 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134249548
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180379
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MEGATEM HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
Publication Date
28 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
224442389
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180379
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - PROGRAMME LOAN HEATING SECTOR IN POLAND
Publication Date
21 Sep 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
86531104
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170974
Last update
21 Sep 2018
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEGATEM HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MEGATEM HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - PROGRAMME LOAN HEATING SECTOR IN POLAND
Other links
Summary sheet
MEGATEM HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
Data sheet
MEGATEM HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
Parent project
PROGRAMME LOAN HEATING SECTOR IN POLAND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications