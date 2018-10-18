NIGERIA DIGITAL ID

Summary sheet
The project concerns the development of a digital identity (eID) infrastructure in Nigeria and the supply of a biometric identity to all Nigerian citizens. The project will provide a platform for economic development and reduce poverty, a root cause of migration.
Identification is central to efficiently deliver important government services to its population and to develop a well balanced functioning society: education, health and social safety, transportation, the sale of industrial and agricultural goods, financial inclusion and elections all rely for instance on good identification. The project will support the scaling up of the country's digital economy: access to mobile telephones, E-banking, and the provision of other innovative products and services to consumers. In addition, it will support the Government's efforts to strengthen fiscal management and to promote efficiency, good governance and transparency.
If located in the EU, the project would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) as per Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. During the appraisal, the services will verify that no national law requires environmental assessments, since the activities and installation of equipment included in the project are expected to be performed in existing premises that are already used for the same purposes and would not change their scope due to the project. On this basis, it is not expected that the project would have any relevant negative residual environmental impact.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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