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NIGERIA DIGITAL ID

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Nigeria : € 250,000,000
Services : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/12/2020 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIGERIA DIGITAL ID

Summary sheet

Release date
18 October 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/12/2020
20180298
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NIGERIA DIGITAL ID
FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 706 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the development of a digital identity (eID) infrastructure in Nigeria and the supply of a biometric identity to all Nigerian citizens. The project will provide a platform for economic development and reduce poverty, a root cause of migration.

Identification is central to efficiently deliver important government services to its population and to develop a well balanced functioning society: education, health and social safety, transportation, the sale of industrial and agricultural goods, financial inclusion and elections all rely for instance on good identification. The project will support the scaling up of the country's digital economy: access to mobile telephones, E-banking, and the provision of other innovative products and services to consumers. In addition, it will support the Government's efforts to strengthen fiscal management and to promote efficiency, good governance and transparency.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located in the EU, the project would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) as per Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. During the appraisal, the services will verify that no national law requires environmental assessments, since the activities and installation of equipment included in the project are expected to be performed in existing premises that are already used for the same purposes and would not change their scope due to the project. On this basis, it is not expected that the project would have any relevant negative residual environmental impact.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIGERIA DIGITAL ID

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIGERIA DIGITAL ID
Publication Date
23 Oct 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84857112
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180298
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Nigeria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIGERIA DIGITAL ID
Other links
Summary sheet
NIGERIA DIGITAL ID
Data sheet
NIGERIA DIGITAL ID

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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