Summary sheet
The project concerns the implementation of recycling facilities for the collection and processing of shipboard liquid waste (slops) as part of the port infrastructure of Antwerp and Marseille. The technology installed will essentially perform hydrocarbon residue reprocessing, transforming collected slops into usable fuel (Diesel Oil - Fuel Oil) and light bitumen. The project promoter has successfully completed the installation of a similar facility operating in Sines, Portugal.
Through the new facilities and the application of P2R technology, the project will enhance the recycling and valorisation of slops waste generated by vessels. This will improve the waste management process, generating interest of the private sector, and eventually reduce the disposal costs for both the vessel operators and the public port authorities.
The compliance of the project with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and Habitats and Birds Directives, including the status of environmental studies and public consultation, mitigation measures, and biodiversity assessment requirements will be verified during appraisal. The project's eligibility complies with the Port Reception Facility (PRF) Directive 2000/59/EC, which requires vessels to land the waste they produce during voyages to and between EU ports to port reception facilities. It also requires ports to develop Waste Handling Plans and provide Port Reception Facilities to the ships using their port.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU or 2014/24/EU, where applicable), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU or 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
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