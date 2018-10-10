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ECOSLOPS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 18,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 8,159,400
France : € 9,840,600
Transport : € 18,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/06/2019 : € 8,159,400
24/06/2019 : € 9,840,600
Other links
Related public register
06/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECOSLOPS
Related press
France: Ecoslops and EIB sign EUR 18m loan agreement

Summary sheet

Release date
10 October 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/06/2019
20180253
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ECOSLOPS
ECOSLOPS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 18 million
EUR 38 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the implementation of recycling facilities for the collection and processing of shipboard liquid waste (slops) as part of the port infrastructure of Antwerp and Marseille. The technology installed will essentially perform hydrocarbon residue reprocessing, transforming collected slops into usable fuel (Diesel Oil - Fuel Oil) and light bitumen. The project promoter has successfully completed the installation of a similar facility operating in Sines, Portugal.

Through the new facilities and the application of P2R technology, the project will enhance the recycling and valorisation of slops waste generated by vessels. This will improve the waste management process, generating interest of the private sector, and eventually reduce the disposal costs for both the vessel operators and the public port authorities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The compliance of the project with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and Habitats and Birds Directives, including the status of environmental studies and public consultation, mitigation measures, and biodiversity assessment requirements will be verified during appraisal. The project's eligibility complies with the Port Reception Facility (PRF) Directive 2000/59/EC, which requires vessels to land the waste they produce during voyages to and between EU ports to port reception facilities. It also requires ports to develop Waste Handling Plans and provide Port Reception Facilities to the ships using their port.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU or 2014/24/EU, where applicable), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU or 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
06/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECOSLOPS
Other links
Related press
France: Ecoslops and EIB sign EUR 18m loan agreement

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECOSLOPS
Publication Date
6 Mar 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88141096
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180253
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECOSLOPS
Other links
Summary sheet
ECOSLOPS
Data sheet
ECOSLOPS
Related press
France: Ecoslops and EIB sign EUR 18m loan agreement

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Ecoslops and EIB sign EUR 18m loan agreement
Other links
Related public register
06/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECOSLOPS

Photogallery

The project consists of the implementation of waste recovery and revalorization facilities for the processing of shipboard liquid waste (slops) as part of the port infrastructure of Antwerp and Marseille. The technology installed will essentially perform hydrocarbon waste reprocessing, transforming collected slops into fuels and light bitumen that can be sold on the market replacing products obtained from the refining of crude oil.
ECOSLOPS
©Ecoslops
The project consists of the implementation of waste recovery and revalorization facilities for the processing of shipboard liquid waste (slops) as part of the port infrastructure of Antwerp and Marseille. The technology installed will essentially perform hydrocarbon waste reprocessing, transforming collected slops into fuels and light bitumen that can be sold on the market replacing products obtained from the refining of crude oil.
ECOSLOPS
©Ecoslops

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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