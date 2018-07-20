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GETINGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 180,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 10,800,000
Denmark : € 14,400,000
Sweden : € 68,400,000
Germany : € 86,400,000
Industry : € 180,000,000
Signature date(s)
2/10/2020 : € 1,800,000
2/10/2020 : € 2,400,000
20/07/2018 : € 9,000,000
2/10/2020 : € 11,400,000
20/07/2018 : € 12,000,000
2/10/2020 : € 14,400,000
20/07/2018 : € 57,000,000
20/07/2018 : € 72,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GETINGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GETINGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related EFSI register
27/03/2019 - GETINGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
2 August 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/07/2018
20180192
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GETINGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
GETINGE AB (PUBL)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 180 million
EUR 417 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of research, development and innovation (RDI) investments related to medical technology in the areas of acute care therapies, surgical workplaces and life science during the 2018-2021 period.

The operation targets the promoter's RDI activities for the development of new or improved products and technologies that contribute to quality enhancement and cost efficiency in healthcare and life sciences.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, and which would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
13/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GETINGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GETINGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
27/03/2019 - GETINGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GETINGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
Publication Date
13 Mar 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83501352
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180192
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
France
Germany
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GETINGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
Publication Date
23 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163218439
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180192
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
France
Germany
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - GETINGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
Publication Date
27 Mar 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
86514060
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180192
Last update
27 Mar 2019
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
Denmark, France, Germany, Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GETINGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GETINGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related EFSI register
27/03/2019 - GETINGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
GETINGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI
Data sheet
GETINGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications