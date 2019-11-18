PRODRIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS RDI

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Industry - Manufacturing
The project will finance investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) for electronics applications in different sectors, as well as the expansion of related manufacturing capacities qualifying as advanced manufacturing technology (AMT) to support the company's growth over the period 2018-2019.
The investments are mainly targeting the promoter's innovation activities in the fields of (i) power electronics and power conversion, (ii) embedded computing systems, (iii) industrial automation, (iv) vision & imaging systems, (v) motion and mechatronics and (vi) environmental sensing. The aim is to develop new products, new services, to develop advanced manufacturing technology know-how and to implement additional manufacturing capacity and ultimately to support the company's growth.
The activities included in the project will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised that will not change their scope due to the project. The new capacities for electronics manufacturing will as well be implemented in an existing building inside an industrial park next to the current facilities that is already authorised for the planned activities.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
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