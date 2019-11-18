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PRODRIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 50,000,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/11/2019 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRODRIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS RDI
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PRODRIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS RDI
Related press
Netherlands: Prodrive Technologies assures European backing for ambitious growth plans
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN BENELUX

Summary sheet

Release date
25 November 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/11/2019
20180166
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PRODRIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS RDI
PRODRIVE TECHNOLOGIES BV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 115 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) for electronics applications in different sectors, as well as the expansion of related manufacturing capacities qualifying as advanced manufacturing technology (AMT) to support the company's growth over the period 2018-2019.

The investments are mainly targeting the promoter's innovation activities in the fields of (i) power electronics and power conversion, (ii) embedded computing systems, (iii) industrial automation, (iv) vision & imaging systems, (v) motion and mechatronics and (vi) environmental sensing. The aim is to develop new products, new services, to develop advanced manufacturing technology know-how and to implement additional manufacturing capacity and ultimately to support the company's growth.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The activities included in the project will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised that will not change their scope due to the project. The new capacities for electronics manufacturing will as well be implemented in an existing building inside an industrial park next to the current facilities that is already authorised for the planned activities.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
30/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRODRIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS RDI
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PRODRIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS RDI
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN BENELUX
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: Prodrive Technologies assures European backing for ambitious growth plans

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRODRIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS RDI
Publication Date
30 May 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84886976
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180166
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PRODRIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS RDI
Publication Date
16 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133098319
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180166
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRODRIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS RDI
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PRODRIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
PRODRIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS RDI
Data sheet
PRODRIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS RDI
Related press
Netherlands: Prodrive Technologies assures European backing for ambitious growth plans
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN BENELUX

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: Prodrive Technologies assures European backing for ambitious growth plans
Other links
Related public register
30/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRODRIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS RDI
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PRODRIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS RDI
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN BENELUX

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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