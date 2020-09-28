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HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 78,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Egypt : € 78,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 78,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/11/2022 : € 78,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT
Related public register
18/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT PROJECT
Related public register
18/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT PROJECT - Non Technical Summary

Summary sheet

Release date
28 September 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/11/2022
20180139
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT
CONSTRUCTION AUTHORITY FOR POTABLE WATER AND WASTEWATER
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 166 million
EUR 288 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the expansion and upgrade of the Helwan Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) in the Greater Cairo Area. The WWTP will bring environmental and public health benefits to Cairo's Helwan area, through the sustainable disposal or utilisation of effluent and sludge, which will improve water quality and reducing pollution. The project will also lead to positive economic externalities and job creation.

The operation will contribute to: (i) environmental protection, depollution and climate action (ii) increasing access to sanitation and water services (iii) improving public health (iv) promoting sustainable economic development.

Additionality and Impact

The project helps mitigate market failures by financing wastewater infrastructure generating positive externalities which are not internalized and which hence require public intervention. The project contributes significantly to the country development objectives, EU policy and EIB objectives. The project brings substantial benefits, particularly to the population residing in the WWTP catchment area, in terms of enhanced sanitation services, environmental protection, climate action contribution, improving public health and promoting sustainable economic development. It also contributes to the improvement of economic prospects and livelihoods of farmers in the area. EIB financial and non-financial contribution is excellent. The long maturity of the loan and advantageous financial terms, the mobilization of a EU-Neighbourhood Investment Platform (EU-NIP) grant for the project together with Agence Francaise de Développement (AFD) and the ability to provide a substantial share of the project cost, are all of high value to the Borrower. The origination and structuring of the proposed operation has benefitted from EIB advice and expertise inter alia through the provision of preparatory technical assistance.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project contributes towards efficient and sustainable water resources management in Egypt, as well as to Egyptian climate protection efforts. It will also bring significant environmental and social benefits, by reducing the levels of pollution and increasing the country's resilience against drought. Any potential adverse environmental and social impacts are site specific and can be prevented and/or readily minimised through appropriate mitigation measures and by adhering to globally recognised performance standards, guidelines, and/or design criteria, including EIB environmental and social principles, standards and practices.

The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Related documents
24/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT
18/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT PROJECT
18/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT PROJECT - Non Technical Summary

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT
Publication Date
24 Jul 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141869527
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180139
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT PROJECT
Publication Date
18 Jun 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142869432
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180139
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT PROJECT - Non Technical Summary
Publication Date
18 Jun 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142867731
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180139
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT
Related public register
18/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT PROJECT
Related public register
18/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT PROJECT - Non Technical Summary
Other links
Summary sheet
HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT
Data sheet
HELWAN WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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