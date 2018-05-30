LEGNICA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
- Transport - Transportation and storage
The project will support eligible investment schemes in the city of Legnica in Poland in the 2018-2023 period. It will focus on urban development and infrastructure modernisation. The loan will be signed under the Silesia Urban Infrastructure Programme (2017-0117)Programme Loan.
The proposed municipal framework loan will support eligible schemes coherent with the 2015-2020 Development Strategy and included in the multi-annual Investment Plan for the city of Legnica. It will contribute to the modernisation of public infrastructure, services, and sustainable urban development, particularly through investments in the sectors of urban roads, public transport, water, social, education, culture, sports and other public infrastructure and services, including energy-efficiency measures.
The Bank will generally allocate its funds only to eligible schemes which are environmentally sound. All schemes must comply with EU environmental legislation as well as comply with the principles and standards of the Bank's Environmental Policy Statement. With the appropriate conditions in place the project is acceptable for financing in environmental and social terms.
The promoter is subject to the public procurement regime. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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