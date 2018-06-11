NETZ ELBE SPREE ROLLING STOCK

This operation will finance newly-purchased rolling stock for the winners of the presently pending tender for the operation Netz Elbe Spree (NES). The NES network provides regional rail services in Berlin and three surrounding federal states Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Brandenburg and Sachsen-Anhalt. Under the tender there are four lots to provide rail services on 18 railway lines; 17 regional railway lines and the Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) rail express (FEX) to the new airport.

The new fleet will enable improved passenger train services. The project is likely to reduce the use of private vehicles or at least contribute to maintaining modal share of rail, thus contributing to more sustainable transport outcomes by reducing related negative transport externalities. The project will, therefore, contribute to EU objectives and to the Bank's Climate Action objective. The project falls within the Lending Policy for Transport. Furthermore this project supports the development of competition in a sector with high barriers to entry. The project is, therefore, eligible under Article 309 point (c) "common interest", of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU. If bi-mode trains are included in the scope then this project would fall under the Cleaner Transport Facility (CTF). The CTF was jointly launched by the Bank and the Commission in late 2016 as a vehicle to promote new, cleaner technology in transport.