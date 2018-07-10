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GEF SOUTH ASIA GROWTH FUND II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 22,261,798.74
Countries
Sector(s)
India : € 22,261,798.74
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 3,339,269.81
Water, sewerage : € 3,339,269.81
Energy : € 15,583,259.12
Signature date(s)
10/05/2019 : € 3,339,269.81
10/05/2019 : € 3,339,269.81
10/05/2019 : € 15,583,259.12
Other links
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEF SOUTH ASIA GROWTH FUND II

Summary sheet

Release date
10 July 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/05/2019
20180069
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GEF SOUTH ASIA GROWTH FUND II
PRIVATE ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 25 million (EUR 22 million)
USD 150 million (EUR 133 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists of an equity participation in the Global Environment Fund (GEF) South Asia Growth Fund II. GEF is an USD 150m regional fund targeting SMEs that promote energy efficiency, environmental actions and circular economy in agricultural projects, renewable energy and efficient use of water in India and Bangladesh.

The Fund will contribute to promoting a more efficient use of energy and water in India (and possibly neighbouring countries) by investing in SMEs that provide a broad range of environmental products and services.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Fund is expected to comply with EIB's environmental and social management standards.

The Fund is expected to comply with EIB's procurement guidelines.

Related documents
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEF SOUTH ASIA GROWTH FUND II
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEF SOUTH ASIA GROWTH FUND II
Publication Date
18 Dec 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85452852
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180069
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Water, sewerage
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Bangladesh
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEF SOUTH ASIA GROWTH FUND II
Other links
Summary sheet
GEF SOUTH ASIA GROWTH FUND II
Data sheet
GEF SOUTH ASIA GROWTH FUND II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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