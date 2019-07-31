KOMMUNALE WIRTSCHAFTSFOERDERUNG BRANDENBURG

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Composite infrastructure - Construction
The project consists of a Framework Loan to finance a joint national and federal programme to support public investments in the Federal State of Brandenburg.
The Framework Loan targets promotional grant programmes aimed at improving business-related municipal infrastructure and thus economic development and job creation in the Land Brandenburg through public investments. Being Land Brandenburg an EIB Cohesion Priority Region, the project also supports regional development.
The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a framework loan and some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.
Investitionsbank des Landes Brandenburg (ILB), the project promoter, be required to follow the EU public procurement rules (2004/18/EC), including the publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation.
Under Appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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