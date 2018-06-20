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BE-SPOKE SME SECURITISATION SPAIN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 80,000,000
Credit lines : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2018 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related EFSI register
12/10/2018 - BE-SPOKE SME SECURITISATION SPAIN
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB and Be-Spoke Capital provide long term financing opportunities for SMEs and mid-caps

Summary sheet

Release date
20 June 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2018
20170982
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BE-SPOKE SME SECURITISATION SPAIN
BE-SPOKE CAPITAL (IRELAND) LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a loan substitute to a non-bank financial intermediary providing unsecured senior loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Spain. The EIB will invest in the mezzanine note of a term securitisation, facilitating the release of funds from the existing bridge facility, and helping the intermediary originate new loans going forward.

The operation complements the secured lending supply by the Spanish banks. Such diversification of financing options for the middle-market companies correlates positively with the efforts to develop an EU-wide capital markets union, and will contribute to sustainable economic growth in the long run.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with domestic and EU legislation, as applicable.

The final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with domestic and EU legislation, as applicable.

Related documents
12/10/2018 - BE-SPOKE SME SECURITISATION SPAIN
Other links
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB and Be-Spoke Capital provide long term financing opportunities for SMEs and mid-caps

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - BE-SPOKE SME SECURITISATION SPAIN
Publication Date
12 Oct 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
87431044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170982
Last update
12 Oct 2018
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
12/10/2018 - BE-SPOKE SME SECURITISATION SPAIN
Other links
Summary sheet
BE-SPOKE SME SECURITISATION SPAIN
Data sheet
BE-SPOKE SME SECURITISATION SPAIN
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB and Be-Spoke Capital provide long term financing opportunities for SMEs and mid-caps

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB and Be-Spoke Capital provide long term financing opportunities for SMEs and mid-caps
Other links
Related EFSI register
12/10/2018 - BE-SPOKE SME SECURITISATION SPAIN

Photogallery

Investment Plan for Europe: EIB and Be-Spoke Capital provide long term financing opportunities for SMEs and mid-caps in Spain
Be-Spoke SME Securitisation Spain
Photographer: Mercedes Landete
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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