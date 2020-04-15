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CAMEROON RURAL ELECTRIFICATION

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 58,600,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Cameroon : € 58,600,000
Energy : € 58,600,000
Signature date(s)
29/12/2023 : € 15,600,000
8/01/2025 : € 43,000,000
(*) Including a € 15,600,000 Investment Grants provided by the AFRICA INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Other links
Related public register
04/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAMEROON RURAL ELECTRIFICATION - Cadre de gestion environnementale et sociale
Related public register
17/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAMEROON RURAL ELECTRIFICATION
Related public register
05/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAMEROON RURAL ELECTRIFICATION
Related public register
04/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAMEROON RURAL ELECTRIFICATION - Cadre de politique de réinstallation

Summary sheet

Release date
15 April 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/12/2023
20170981
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CAMEROON RURAL ELECTRIFICATION
AGENCE DE L'ELECTRIFICATION RURALE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 59 million
EUR 121 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consist of an investment programme financing the electrification across the country. For 700 villages this will be implemented through grid extension while for 30 villages through mini-grid systems.

The project aims at increasing access to electricity of rural communities throughout several regions of Cameroon, which will benefit more than 1,600,000 people.

Additionality and Impact

This loan and investment grant will finance an investment programme that is designed to contribute to the rollout of the 1st phase of the Rural Electrification Master Plan (REMP) for Cameroon and aimed at increasing access to electricity of rural communities. It is expected to have a transformational impact on rural electrification in selected underserved regions with low access rates, including the Extreme-North, North and Adamaoua regions. 


Enabling access to modern and reliable energy services to underserved communities the operation is strongly aligned with EU priorities in Cameroon (particularly this action contributes to the Cameroon Team Europe Initiative and flagship "Green and Resilient North" and towards the Global Gateway Initiative on Energy) as well as with Cameroon's Cameroon's strategic plan "Cameroon Vision 2035" and 'Growth and Employment Strategy'. The EIB's participation addresses several market failures, help to increase productivity, spur economic growth, and contribute to Cameroon's effort to reach universal access to electricity.


The favourable interest rate combined with EU grant, flexible terms offered by the EIB notably with disbursements, availability and grace periods mean the combined concessional financial and technical advice contributions of the EIB and the EU are vital for the implementation of the project.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By enabling access to electricity supply, the project is expected to improve the living conditions for the beneficiary communities. It has however also the potential for some adverse environmental and social impacts. Environmental and social impact assessment studies have been/will be prepared as applicable and mitigating measures and compensations will be implemented as necessary.

The project is in the public sector, subject to public procurement and required to comply with the provisions of the EIB Guide to Procurement.

Comments

The grid extension component will include the construction of approximately 4,000 km of MV network, 3,600 km of LV and public lighting network, 870 MV/LV transformers and the reinforcement and extension of the existing HV/MV networks. The electrification via micro-grids will include the construction of 2 mini-hydro (total capacity 3 MW), 10 PV solar power plants (300 kW each), 120 km of MV network and 170 km of LV network. The Project supports the commitment made by the EU to be a global partner in promoting and implementing the 2030 Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In particular, the Project supports SDG 1 on "Poverty Reduction", SDG 5 on "Gender Equality" by contributing to the empowerment of women, SDG 7 on ensuring access to "Affordable and Clean Energy" for all, and SDG 10 on "reduced inequalities" between the north and south of the country.

Related documents
04/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAMEROON RURAL ELECTRIFICATION - Cadre de gestion environnementale et sociale
17/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAMEROON RURAL ELECTRIFICATION
05/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAMEROON RURAL ELECTRIFICATION
04/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAMEROON RURAL ELECTRIFICATION - Cadre de politique de réinstallation

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAMEROON RURAL ELECTRIFICATION - Cadre de gestion environnementale et sociale
Publication Date
4 Oct 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
178906622
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170981
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Cameroon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAMEROON RURAL ELECTRIFICATION
Publication Date
17 Nov 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
178013776
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170981
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Cameroon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAMEROON RURAL ELECTRIFICATION
Publication Date
5 Oct 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
178929841
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170981
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Cameroon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAMEROON RURAL ELECTRIFICATION - Cadre de politique de réinstallation
Publication Date
4 Oct 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
178904017
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170981
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Cameroon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAMEROON RURAL ELECTRIFICATION - Cadre de gestion environnementale et sociale
Related public register
17/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAMEROON RURAL ELECTRIFICATION
Related public register
05/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAMEROON RURAL ELECTRIFICATION
Related public register
04/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAMEROON RURAL ELECTRIFICATION - Cadre de politique de réinstallation
Other links
Summary sheet
CAMEROON RURAL ELECTRIFICATION
Data sheet
CAMEROON RURAL ELECTRIFICATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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