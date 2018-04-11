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GREATER TRIPOLI BASIN WASTEWATER NETWORKS

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 92,300,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lebanon : € 92,300,000
Water, sewerage : € 92,300,000
Signature date(s)
2/12/2019 : € 18,300,000
11/11/2019 : € 74,000,000
(*) Including a € 18,300,000 Investment Grants provided by the ECONOMIC RESILIENCE INITIATIVE FUND
Other links
Related public register
07/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREATER TRIPOLI BASIN WASTEWATER NETWORKS
Related press
Lebanon: Lebanese government and EIB agree financing terms for Greater Tripoli Basin Wastewater Networks project

Summary sheet

Release date
11 April 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/11/2019
20170963
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GREATER TRIPOLI BASIN WASTEWATER NETWORKS
CONSEIL DE DEVELOPPEMENT ET DE RECONSTRUCTION
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 92 million
EUR 107 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of wastewater networks in the area of Tripoli city conveying sewerage to the existing wastewater treatment plant.

The proposed operation will improve the sanitation services for some 900 000 habitants of Tripoli, Lebanon's second largest city. The Tripoli waste water project was identified over twenty years ago as a priority operation within the Government's Coastal Pollution Control Programme targeted at achieving compliance with the Barcelona Convention and the Genoa Declaration. This sanitation project is a priority project under the EC Horizon 2020 initiative, which aims to de-pollute the Mediterranean. It is also fully compatible with the objectives of the Mediterranean component of the EU Water Initiative, which promotes better water governance and coordination between stakeholders.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will have a positive impact on public health and the environment by reducing the discharge of untreated waste water to the Mediterranean Sea. Inside the EU, the project components would be categorised under Annex II and therefore would be subject to environmental screening to define if an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) would be required according to the relevant competent authority. In most cases, waste water networks in urban areas are screened out. Climate change aspects will be examined during the appraisal. The Bank will assess the social aspects of the project during appraisal to ensure adherence to its social standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
07/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREATER TRIPOLI BASIN WASTEWATER NETWORKS
Other links
Related press
Lebanon: Lebanese government and EIB agree financing terms for Greater Tripoli Basin Wastewater Networks project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREATER TRIPOLI BASIN WASTEWATER NETWORKS
Publication Date
7 Apr 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82413501
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170963
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Lebanon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREATER TRIPOLI BASIN WASTEWATER NETWORKS
Other links
Summary sheet
GREATER TRIPOLI BASIN WASTEWATER NETWORKS
Data sheet
GREATER TRIPOLI BASIN WASTEWATER NETWORKS
Related press
Lebanon: Lebanese government and EIB agree financing terms for Greater Tripoli Basin Wastewater Networks project

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Lebanon: Lebanese government and EIB agree financing terms for Greater Tripoli Basin Wastewater Networks project
Other links
Related public register
07/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREATER TRIPOLI BASIN WASTEWATER NETWORKS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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