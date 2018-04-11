GREATER TRIPOLI BASIN WASTEWATER NETWORKS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project consists of the construction of wastewater networks in the area of Tripoli city conveying sewerage to the existing wastewater treatment plant.
The proposed operation will improve the sanitation services for some 900 000 habitants of Tripoli, Lebanon's second largest city. The Tripoli waste water project was identified over twenty years ago as a priority operation within the Government's Coastal Pollution Control Programme targeted at achieving compliance with the Barcelona Convention and the Genoa Declaration. This sanitation project is a priority project under the EC Horizon 2020 initiative, which aims to de-pollute the Mediterranean. It is also fully compatible with the objectives of the Mediterranean component of the EU Water Initiative, which promotes better water governance and coordination between stakeholders.
The project will have a positive impact on public health and the environment by reducing the discharge of untreated waste water to the Mediterranean Sea. Inside the EU, the project components would be categorised under Annex II and therefore would be subject to environmental screening to define if an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) would be required according to the relevant competent authority. In most cases, waste water networks in urban areas are screened out. Climate change aspects will be examined during the appraisal. The Bank will assess the social aspects of the project during appraisal to ensure adherence to its social standards.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.