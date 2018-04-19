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NORTHWESTER 2

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 210,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 210,000,000
Energy : € 210,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/10/2018 : € 100,000,000
5/10/2018 : € 110,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORTHWESTER 2 - Milieueffectenbeoordeling van het NORTHWESTER 2 offshore windpark ten noordwesten van de Bligh Bank
Related public register
10/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHWESTER 2
Related public register
15/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTHWESTER 2
Related EFSI register
20/07/2018 - NORTHWESTER 2
Related press
Belgium: #InvestEU - Europe gets behind Northwester 2 Wind Park off Belgian coast

Summary sheet

Release date
19 April 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/10/2018
20170897
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NORTHWESTER 2
PARKWIND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 210 million
EUR 590 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction, financing and operation of a 218.5 MW offshore wind farm located 46 km from the Belgium coast.

The development of offshore wind energy will support EU and national targets for renewable energy generation, and contributes to the security of energy supply and environmental objectives. The project will further contribute to the Bank's transversal priority objectives for energy-sector lending related to renewable energy sources and climate action.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is fully consented following an environmental impact assessment process including an appropriate assessment by the competent authority. With suitable mitigation measures in place, the project has no significant negative impact on the integrity of any nature conservation site.

The bank will verify at the appraisal whether the promoter is subject to EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU) on public procurement.

Related documents
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORTHWESTER 2 - Milieueffectenbeoordeling van het NORTHWESTER 2 offshore windpark ten noordwesten van de Bligh Bank
10/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHWESTER 2
15/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTHWESTER 2
20/07/2018 - NORTHWESTER 2
Other links
Related press
Belgium: #InvestEU - Europe gets behind Northwester 2 Wind Park off Belgian coast

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORTHWESTER 2 - Milieueffectenbeoordeling van het NORTHWESTER 2 offshore windpark ten noordwesten van de Bligh Bank
Publication Date
18 Jul 2018
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85719710
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170897
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHWESTER 2
Publication Date
10 Jul 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82930955
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170897
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTHWESTER 2
Publication Date
15 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165091695
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170897
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - NORTHWESTER 2
Publication Date
20 Jul 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
85429298
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170897
Last update
20 Jul 2018
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORTHWESTER 2 - Milieueffectenbeoordeling van het NORTHWESTER 2 offshore windpark ten noordwesten van de Bligh Bank
Related public register
10/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHWESTER 2
Related public register
15/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTHWESTER 2
Related EFSI register
20/07/2018 - NORTHWESTER 2
Other links
Summary sheet
NORTHWESTER 2
Data sheet
NORTHWESTER 2
Related press
Belgium: #InvestEU - Europe gets behind Northwester 2 Wind Park off Belgian coast

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: #InvestEU - Europe gets behind Northwester 2 Wind Park off Belgian coast
Other links
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORTHWESTER 2 - Milieueffectenbeoordeling van het NORTHWESTER 2 offshore windpark ten noordwesten van de Bligh Bank
Related public register
10/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHWESTER 2
Related public register
15/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTHWESTER 2
Related EFSI register
20/07/2018 - NORTHWESTER 2

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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