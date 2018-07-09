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INNOVATIVE PROCESS TECHNOLOGIES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Denmark : € 20,000,000
The Netherlands : € 22,500,000
Italy : € 25,000,000
Germany : € 167,500,000
Industry : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/07/2020 : € 6,000,000
31/07/2020 : € 8,000,000
9/07/2018 : € 9,000,000
31/07/2020 : € 9,000,000
31/07/2020 : € 10,000,000
9/07/2018 : € 12,000,000
9/07/2018 : € 13,500,000
9/07/2018 : € 15,000,000
31/07/2020 : € 67,000,000
9/07/2018 : € 100,500,000
Other links
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INNOVATIVE PROCESS TECHNOLOGIES
Related press
Germany: GEA broadens funding base

Summary sheet

Release date
19 July 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/07/2018
20170876
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
INNOVATIVE PROCESS TECHNOLOGIES
GEA GROUP AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 315 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns RDI activities for the development of products, solutions and processes used in dairy farming and processing, food, beverages, pharma, chemical, utilities and marine applications.

Overriding objective of the project includes the development of intelligent engineering processes for resource-economical technologies and energy-saving machines and processes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already authorized scope and would therefore not require an EIA under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, the Bank's services will review during the project appraisal all the project-related environmental details

The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INNOVATIVE PROCESS TECHNOLOGIES
Other links
Related press
Germany: GEA broadens funding base

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INNOVATIVE PROCESS TECHNOLOGIES
Publication Date
21 Aug 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81261463
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170876
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Germany
Italy
The Netherlands
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INNOVATIVE PROCESS TECHNOLOGIES
Other links
Summary sheet
INNOVATIVE PROCESS TECHNOLOGIES
Data sheet
INNOVATIVE PROCESS TECHNOLOGIES
Related press
Germany: GEA broadens funding base

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: GEA broadens funding base
Other links
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INNOVATIVE PROCESS TECHNOLOGIES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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