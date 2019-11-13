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PORTO DI TRIESTE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 39,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 39,000,000
Transport : € 39,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2019 : € 39,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO DI TRIESTE - Studio Preliminare Ambientale
Related public register
08/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTO DI TRIESTE
Related press
Italy: EU provides EUR 45m to develop Port of Trieste
Parent project
TEN-T MEDIUM SIZED ITALIAN PORTS PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
13 November 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2019
20170849
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PORTO DI TRIESTE
AUTORITA DI SISTEMA PORTUALE DEL MARE ADRIATICO ORIENTALE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 39 million
EUR 65 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises railway capacity expansion and operations enhancement at the Port of Trieste by redesigning the main railway marshalling yard and rehabilitating existing internal railways. This operation falls under the Global Authorization of TEN-T Medium Sized Italian Ports Programme Loan (2014-0171).

The project increases rail capacity and efficiency of the railway infrastructure at the Port of Trieste and allows the port to meet cargo transport demand from industry and consumers in the region and reduces overall logistic costs. This improves the competitive position of the region and contributes to growth and employment. The expected modal shift to rail transport and the overall efficiency improvement will increase the overall environmental sustainability of the regional supply chain as it will reduce negative externalities (carbon emission, pollution, accidents, noise) from transport compared to a situation without the project.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The compliance of the project with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and Habitats and Birds Directives, including the status of environmental studies and public consultation, mitigation measures and biodiversity assessment requirements will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter is a contracting authority within the meaning of art. 3 of Directive 2014/25/EC governing the procurement procedures of entities operating in the utilities and transport sectors. Therefore, all contracts financed by means of this operation have been, or shall be tendered in accordance with the referred directive, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.

Comments

n/a

Related documents
08/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO DI TRIESTE - Studio Preliminare Ambientale
08/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTO DI TRIESTE
Related projects
Parent project
TEN-T MEDIUM SIZED ITALIAN PORTS PROGRAMME LOAN
Other links
Related press
Italy: EU provides EUR 45m to develop Port of Trieste

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO DI TRIESTE - Studio Preliminare Ambientale
Publication Date
8 Dec 2019
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82604291
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170849
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTO DI TRIESTE
Publication Date
8 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123716289
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170849
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO DI TRIESTE - Studio Preliminare Ambientale
Related public register
08/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTO DI TRIESTE
Other links
Summary sheet
PORTO DI TRIESTE
Data sheet
PORTO DI TRIESTE
Related press
Italy: EU provides EUR 45m to develop Port of Trieste
Parent project
TEN-T MEDIUM SIZED ITALIAN PORTS PROGRAMME LOAN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EU provides EUR 45m to develop Port of Trieste
Other links
Related public register
08/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO DI TRIESTE - Studio Preliminare Ambientale
Related public register
08/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTO DI TRIESTE
Parent project
TEN-T MEDIUM SIZED ITALIAN PORTS PROGRAMME LOAN

Photogallery

From left to right: F. Piazza (EIB), R. Isaia (EIB) and Z. D’Agostino (Porto di Trieste)
Porto di Trieste
Photographer: Marco Santarelli
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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