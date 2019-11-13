Porto di Trieste

Summary sheet
The project comprises railway capacity expansion and operations enhancement at the Port of Trieste by redesigning the main railway marshalling yard and rehabilitating existing internal railways. This operation falls under the Global Authorization of TEN-T Medium Sized Italian Ports Programme Loan (2014-0171).
The project increases rail capacity and efficiency of the railway infrastructure at the Port of Trieste and allows the port to meet cargo transport demand from industry and consumers in the region and reduces overall logistic costs. This improves the competitive position of the region and contributes to growth and employment. The expected modal shift to rail transport and the overall efficiency improvement will increase the overall environmental sustainability of the regional supply chain as it will reduce negative externalities (carbon emission, pollution, accidents, noise) from transport compared to a situation without the project.
The compliance of the project with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and Habitats and Birds Directives, including the status of environmental studies and public consultation, mitigation measures and biodiversity assessment requirements will be verified during appraisal.
The promoter is a contracting authority within the meaning of art. 3 of Directive 2014/25/EC governing the procurement procedures of entities operating in the utilities and transport sectors. Therefore, all contracts financed by means of this operation have been, or shall be tendered in accordance with the referred directive, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.
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