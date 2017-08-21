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SECURITY PRINTING PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 11,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 11,000,000
Industry : € 11,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/11/2018 : € 11,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SECURITY PRINTING PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SECURITY PRINTING PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION

Summary sheet

Release date
31 July 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/11/2018
20170821
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SECURITY PRINTING PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
VERIDOS MATSOUKIS SA SECURITY PRINTING
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 11 million
EUR 23 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's research and development (R&D) activities and investments for a new passport and identity (ID) card production line located in Athens, Greece. After the project completion, the promoter will be able to design and manufacture passports, ID cards and driver's licenses with the latest security features such as electronic covers, inlays in the ID-1 and ID-3 format.

By deploying this new equipment, the promoter is able to provide passports and ID cards, which are better protected against counterfeiting while meeting international quality and security standards and thus improving the competitiveness of its parent company.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments will concern research, development and innovation (RDI) as well as the installation of tools and machines within existing facilities. Therefore, it is unlikely that the project will fall under the Annexes of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Nevertheless, the environmental details including environmental objectives of the RDI programme will be assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
05/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SECURITY PRINTING PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SECURITY PRINTING PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SECURITY PRINTING PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Publication Date
5 Dec 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86983710
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170821
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SECURITY PRINTING PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Publication Date
20 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163259739
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170821
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SECURITY PRINTING PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SECURITY PRINTING PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Other links
Summary sheet
SECURITY PRINTING PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Data sheet
SECURITY PRINTING PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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