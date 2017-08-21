SECURITY PRINTING PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION

Summary sheet
The project concerns the promoter's research and development (R&D) activities and investments for a new passport and identity (ID) card production line located in Athens, Greece. After the project completion, the promoter will be able to design and manufacture passports, ID cards and driver's licenses with the latest security features such as electronic covers, inlays in the ID-1 and ID-3 format.
By deploying this new equipment, the promoter is able to provide passports and ID cards, which are better protected against counterfeiting while meeting international quality and security standards and thus improving the competitiveness of its parent company.
The investments will concern research, development and innovation (RDI) as well as the installation of tools and machines within existing facilities. Therefore, it is unlikely that the project will fall under the Annexes of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Nevertheless, the environmental details including environmental objectives of the RDI programme will be assessed during the appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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