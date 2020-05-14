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KRAKOW TRAMWAY PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 38,754,181.34
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 38,754,181.34
Transport : € 38,754,181.34
Signature date(s)
22/12/2022 : € 6,459,030.22
22/12/2022 : € 32,295,151.12
Other links
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRAKOW TRAMWAY PPP
Related EFSI register
03/10/2020 - KRAKOW TRAMWAY PPP
Related press
Poland: EIB supports the sustainable development of public transport in Krakow

Summary sheet

Release date
14 May 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2022
20170691
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KRAKOW TRAMWAY PPP
THE CITY OF KRAKOW
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 180 million (EUR 40 million)
PLN 395 million (EUR 88 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the construction of a new tram line with a total length of ca. 4,5 km, which will extend the total length of tram lines in the City of Krakow.

The aim is to promote tram as an efficient urban mobility option and thus to help to reduce the use of private vehicles or public buses, thus the consequent negative impacts on the local environment, road safety and GHG emissions. Therefore, in line with the EU objectives, the project will contribute to the sustainability of the transport system in the region. The Promoter intends to implement the operation as a public–private partnership (PPP) to ensure a consistent and cost effective delivery of a high standard of the new tram line.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/32/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, according to which the need for a full EIA is decided either on a case-by-case basis by the Competent Authority or on a pre-established criteria set by the Member State. Compliance with EU Directives on the environment, including EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds adjacent projects (Directive 2001/42/EC) will be checked during the appraisal. The closest Natura 2000 site (Laki Nowohuckie) is located 3.2km from the site. Impact on this site as well as compliance with Habitats and Birds directives will be checked at appraisal. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by providing improved access to tram services and also improving public transport interconnectivity. The project is also expected to contribute to an improvement of the urban environment due to a the lower emission of noise and pollutants by tram vehicles compared to current buses, as some buses will be replaced by the new tramline. Also, by contributing to the promotion of public transport, the project will reduce private car use. The project promoter has obtained the environmental permit for the construction of tram line.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The promoter has indicated a desire to procure the project via a Design, Build, Finance and Maintain Agreement though the details of the procurement are still to be resolved.

Related documents
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRAKOW TRAMWAY PPP
03/10/2020 - KRAKOW TRAMWAY PPP
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB supports the sustainable development of public transport in Krakow

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRAKOW TRAMWAY PPP
Publication Date
19 Aug 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82231485
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170691
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - KRAKOW TRAMWAY PPP
Publication Date
2 Oct 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
133914304
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170691
Last update
3 Oct 2020
Sector(s)
Transport
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRAKOW TRAMWAY PPP
Related EFSI register
03/10/2020 - KRAKOW TRAMWAY PPP
Other links
Summary sheet
KRAKOW TRAMWAY PPP
Data sheet
KRAKOW TRAMWAY PPP
Related press
Poland: EIB supports the sustainable development of public transport in Krakow

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB supports the sustainable development of public transport in Krakow
Other links
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRAKOW TRAMWAY PPP
Related EFSI register
03/10/2020 - KRAKOW TRAMWAY PPP

Photogallery

Krakow Tramway PPP
Krakow Tramway PPP
©MPK SA Krakow

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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