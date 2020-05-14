Krakow Tramway PPP

Summary sheet
The project will finance the construction of a new tram line with a total length of ca. 4,5 km, which will extend the total length of tram lines in the City of Krakow.
The aim is to promote tram as an efficient urban mobility option and thus to help to reduce the use of private vehicles or public buses, thus the consequent negative impacts on the local environment, road safety and GHG emissions. Therefore, in line with the EU objectives, the project will contribute to the sustainability of the transport system in the region. The Promoter intends to implement the operation as a public–private partnership (PPP) to ensure a consistent and cost effective delivery of a high standard of the new tram line.
The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/32/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, according to which the need for a full EIA is decided either on a case-by-case basis by the Competent Authority or on a pre-established criteria set by the Member State. Compliance with EU Directives on the environment, including EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds adjacent projects (Directive 2001/42/EC) will be checked during the appraisal. The closest Natura 2000 site (Laki Nowohuckie) is located 3.2km from the site. Impact on this site as well as compliance with Habitats and Birds directives will be checked at appraisal. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by providing improved access to tram services and also improving public transport interconnectivity. The project is also expected to contribute to an improvement of the urban environment due to a the lower emission of noise and pollutants by tram vehicles compared to current buses, as some buses will be replaced by the new tramline. Also, by contributing to the promotion of public transport, the project will reduce private car use. The project promoter has obtained the environmental permit for the construction of tram line.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The promoter has indicated a desire to procure the project via a Design, Build, Finance and Maintain Agreement though the details of the procurement are still to be resolved.
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