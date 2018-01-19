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PLYSA FOREST FIRE EXTINCTION FLEET

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 20,000,000
Transport : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/10/2020 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLYSA FOREST FIRE EXTINCTION FLEET
Related EFSI register
10/03/2021 - PLYSA FOREST FIRE EXTINCTION FLEET

Summary sheet

Release date
6 March 2018
Status
Reference
Under appraisal | 19/01/2018
20170689
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PLYSA FOREST FIRE EXTINCTION FLEET
PLANIFICACION Y SOLUCIONES AEREAS SL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 48 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of financing the purchase and deployment during the 2018-2021 period of up to 50 light aircraft, including land-based and amphibious water carrying aircraft, as well as coordination, command and control aircraft, for forest fire extinction. The aircraft will be based in small airfields across Spain and Portugal and will be deployed to the southern hemisphere during winter months.

The project will help improve environmental protection, natural resource efficiency and contribute to climate action.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with domestic and EU applicable legislation, as appropriate.

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with domestic and EU applicable legislation, where applicable.

Related documents
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLYSA FOREST FIRE EXTINCTION FLEET
10/03/2021 - PLYSA FOREST FIRE EXTINCTION FLEET

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLYSA FOREST FIRE EXTINCTION FLEET
Publication Date
23 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83100901
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170689
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - PLYSA FOREST FIRE EXTINCTION FLEET
Publication Date
9 Mar 2021
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
139366892
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170689
Last update
10 Mar 2021
Sector(s)
Transport
Countries
Portugal, Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLYSA FOREST FIRE EXTINCTION FLEET
Related EFSI register
10/03/2021 - PLYSA FOREST FIRE EXTINCTION FLEET
Other links
Summary sheet
PLYSA FOREST FIRE EXTINCTION FLEET
Data sheet
PLYSA FOREST FIRE EXTINCTION FLEET

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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