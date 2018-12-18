WAREHOUSE LOGISTICS EXPANSION

Summary sheet
The project consists of the construction of warehouses. The warehouses will be long-term leased towards entities establishing new logistics and industrial operations in convergence regions of Romania, which contributes towards employment generation and the EU's supply-chain security.
The project contributes to create employment and diversify the economy - possibly leading towards an improvement of the wholesale and retail business. Additionally, it may also contribute to the provision of renewable energy through the installation of rooftop photovoltaic systems.
Warehouses are industrial estate projects which fall under point 10) a) of Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The EIB will contractually ensure that the project promoter shall comply with Environmental Social Standards.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/24/EU or Directive 2014/23/EU), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, following the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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