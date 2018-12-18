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WAREHOUSE LOGISTICS EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 250,000,000
Services : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2020 : € 100,000,000
18/12/2018 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WAREHOUSE LOGISTICS EXPANSION
Related press
Romania: EIB supports expansion of logistics infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
3 January 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2018
20170658
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WAREHOUSE LOGISTICS EXPANSION
WAREHOUSES DE PAUW ROMANIA SRL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 367 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of warehouses. The warehouses will be long-term leased towards entities establishing new logistics and industrial operations in convergence regions of Romania, which contributes towards employment generation and the EU's supply-chain security.

The project contributes to create employment and diversify the economy - possibly leading towards an improvement of the wholesale and retail business. Additionally, it may also contribute to the provision of renewable energy through the installation of rooftop photovoltaic systems.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Warehouses are industrial estate projects which fall under point 10) a) of Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The EIB will contractually ensure that the project promoter shall comply with Environmental Social Standards.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/24/EU or Directive 2014/23/EU), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, following the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
20/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WAREHOUSE LOGISTICS EXPANSION
Other links
Related press
Romania: EIB supports expansion of logistics infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WAREHOUSE LOGISTICS EXPANSION
Publication Date
20 Jun 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87527914
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170658
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WAREHOUSE LOGISTICS EXPANSION
Other links
Summary sheet
WAREHOUSE LOGISTICS EXPANSION
Data sheet
WAREHOUSE LOGISTICS EXPANSION
Related press
Romania: EIB supports expansion of logistics infrastructure

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Romania: EIB supports expansion of logistics infrastructure
Other links
Related public register
20/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WAREHOUSE LOGISTICS EXPANSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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