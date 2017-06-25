WALLOON BRABANT SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE INBW

The project's water supply components will contribute to ensure compliance with key EU directives in the water sector notably the Drinking Water Directive (98/83/CE) and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). The project's solid waste components shall be implemented in full compliance with the Solid Waste Framework Directive (2008/98/CE). The refurbishment of buildings shall be done in compliance with the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings (2010/31/EU). Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU and the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC will be respected. The promoter will, in such case, prior to utilising any EIB funds, be responsible for transmitting to the Bank the non-technical summary of the EIA. For any parts of the project that may impact a nature conservation site, the promoter will be required to provide to the Bank an approval of the competent authority and information on the mitigating measures required to comply with the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC.