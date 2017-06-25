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WALLOON BRABANT SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE INBW

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 80,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 8,640,000
Urban development : € 20,160,000
Water, sewerage : € 20,480,000
Solid waste : € 30,720,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2019 : € 8,640,000
19/12/2019 : € 20,160,000
19/12/2019 : € 20,480,000
19/12/2019 : € 30,720,000
Other links
Related public register
04/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WALLOON BRABANT SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE INBW
Related press
Belgium: Financial partnership between EIB and in BW benefits the people of Walloon Brabant

Summary sheet

Release date
20 February 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2019
20170625
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WALLOON BRABANT SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE INBW
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 180 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project, located in the Walloon Brabant area of Belgium, concerns (i) the upgrade of water supply and solid waste collection infrastructure and (ii) eligible investments in public buildings.

The project will contribute to Environmental Protection, Natural Resource Efficiency as well as an integrated territorial development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project's water supply components will contribute to ensure compliance with key EU directives in the water sector notably the Drinking Water Directive (98/83/CE) and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). The project's solid waste components shall be implemented in full compliance with the Solid Waste Framework Directive (2008/98/CE). The refurbishment of buildings shall be done in compliance with the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings (2010/31/EU). Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU and the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC will be respected. The promoter will, in such case, prior to utilising any EIB funds, be responsible for transmitting to the Bank the non-technical summary of the EIA. For any parts of the project that may impact a nature conservation site, the promoter will be required to provide to the Bank an approval of the competent authority and information on the mitigating measures required to comply with the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Comments

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Related documents
04/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WALLOON BRABANT SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE INBW
Other links
Related press
Belgium: Financial partnership between EIB and in BW benefits the people of Walloon Brabant

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WALLOON BRABANT SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE INBW
Publication Date
4 Dec 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84517740
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170625
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Urban development
Composite infrastructure
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WALLOON BRABANT SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE INBW
Other links
Summary sheet
WALLOON BRABANT SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE INBW
Data sheet
WALLOON BRABANT SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE INBW
Related press
Belgium: Financial partnership between EIB and in BW benefits the people of Walloon Brabant

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: Financial partnership between EIB and in BW benefits the people of Walloon Brabant
Other links
Related public register
04/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WALLOON BRABANT SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE INBW

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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