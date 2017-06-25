WALLOON BRABANT SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE INBW

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Urban development - Construction
- Composite infrastructure - Construction
The project, located in the Walloon Brabant area of Belgium, concerns (i) the upgrade of water supply and solid waste collection infrastructure and (ii) eligible investments in public buildings.
The project will contribute to Environmental Protection, Natural Resource Efficiency as well as an integrated territorial development.
The project's water supply components will contribute to ensure compliance with key EU directives in the water sector notably the Drinking Water Directive (98/83/CE) and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). The project's solid waste components shall be implemented in full compliance with the Solid Waste Framework Directive (2008/98/CE). The refurbishment of buildings shall be done in compliance with the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings (2010/31/EU). Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU and the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC will be respected. The promoter will, in such case, prior to utilising any EIB funds, be responsible for transmitting to the Bank the non-technical summary of the EIA. For any parts of the project that may impact a nature conservation site, the promoter will be required to provide to the Bank an approval of the competent authority and information on the mitigating measures required to comply with the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
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Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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