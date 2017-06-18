ALZETTE RIVER RENATURALISATION (NCFF)

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Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Renaturalisation works along a 20km stretch of the Alzette River between Luxembourg City and Mersch, aiming to reduce flood risk, benefit biodiversity and improve water quality.
The restoration of the Alzette River aims to re-instate some of the watercourse's natural dynamics in support of biodiversity, recreation, flood management and landscape development. By re-establishing natural conditions, river restoration can improve the resilience of river systems and offers a framework for the sustainable multifunctional use of estuaries, rivers and streams. The more natural flow of the river will contribute to the Habitats and the Birds Directives, as well as to Targets 2 and 3 of the Biodiversity Strategy because some stretches of the river are located in the Natura 2000 area 'Vallée de la Mamer et de l'Eisch' (LU0001018). The project will also apply a nature-based solution to reduce the amplitude and frequency of flooding events which affect some downstream locations. Consequently, this project is expected to contribute to the objectives of Art 11 and Art 15 of the LIFE regulation.
The compliance of the project with the EIB's Handbook of Environmental and Social Principles and Standards will be assessed during appraisal.
The promoter will be obliged to ensure that the EIB's Procurement Guidelines are adhered to in the implementation of the project.
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