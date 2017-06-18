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ALZETTE RIVER RENATURALISATION (NCFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 9,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Luxembourg : € 9,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 9,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2022 : € 9,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALZETTE RIVER RENATURALISATION (NCFF)
Related press
Luxembourg: Biodiversity and climate change adaptation - EU finances ecological restoration of Alzette river network
Related story
EU delivers: Luxembourg goes wild

Summary sheet

Release date
29 September 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2022
20170618
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ALZETTE RIVER RENATURALISATION (NCFF)
Ministère du Développement durable et des Infrastructures de Luxembourg
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 9 million
EUR 12 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

Renaturalisation works along a 20km stretch of the Alzette River between Luxembourg City and Mersch, aiming to reduce flood risk, benefit biodiversity and improve water quality.

The restoration of the Alzette River aims to re-instate some of the watercourse's natural dynamics in support of biodiversity, recreation, flood management and landscape development. By re-establishing natural conditions, river restoration can improve the resilience of river systems and offers a framework for the sustainable multifunctional use of estuaries, rivers and streams. The more natural flow of the river will contribute to the Habitats and the Birds Directives, as well as to Targets 2 and 3 of the Biodiversity Strategy because some stretches of the river are located in the Natura 2000 area 'Vallée de la Mamer et de l'Eisch' (LU0001018). The project will also apply a nature-based solution to reduce the amplitude and frequency of flooding events which affect some downstream locations. Consequently, this project is expected to contribute to the objectives of Art 11 and Art 15 of the LIFE regulation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The compliance of the project with the EIB's Handbook of Environmental and Social Principles and Standards will be assessed during appraisal.

The promoter will be obliged to ensure that the EIB's Procurement Guidelines are adhered to in the implementation of the project.

Related documents
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALZETTE RIVER RENATURALISATION (NCFF)
Other links
Related press
Luxembourg: Biodiversity and climate change adaptation - EU finances ecological restoration of Alzette river network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALZETTE RIVER RENATURALISATION (NCFF)
Publication Date
9 Dec 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131961719
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170618
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Luxembourg
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALZETTE RIVER RENATURALISATION (NCFF)
Other links
Summary sheet
ALZETTE RIVER RENATURALISATION (NCFF)
Data sheet
ALZETTE RIVER RENATURALISATION (NCFF)
Related press
Luxembourg: Biodiversity and climate change adaptation - EU finances ecological restoration of Alzette river network
Related story
EU delivers: Luxembourg goes wild

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Luxembourg: Biodiversity and climate change adaptation - EU finances ecological restoration of Alzette river network
Related story
EU delivers: Luxembourg goes wild
Other links
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALZETTE RIVER RENATURALISATION (NCFF)

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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