MOBILE BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE DENSIFICATION

Summary sheet
The project relates to the construction of new telecom towers and rooftop sites to host mobile broadband base stations in Spain and Italy, as well as investments to increase the capacity of existing infrastructures to accommodate additional base stations and new operators. In addition, the project includes the deployment of fibre optics and microwave radio links to connect the base stations to the core networks of the promoter's customer operators, and the roll out of new Distributed Antenna System (DAS) nodes to improve indoor coverage and increase capacity of the customer operators' networks in urban areas.
Infrastructures deployed as a result of the project will be crucial to expand the coverage and capacity of the mobile broadband networks in Spain and Italy, by enabling the roll-out of new base stations in rural areas and the densification of the existing networks in urban areas especially in hot spots, with a view on preparing for the launch of 5G networks in the future.
The installation of mobile telecommunication networks do not fall under Annexes I and II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA). There is no particular negative residual environmental impact expected.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
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