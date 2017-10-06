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MOBILE BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE DENSIFICATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 46,000,000
Spain : € 54,000,000
Telecom : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/12/2017 : € 46,000,000
5/12/2017 : € 54,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOBILE BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE DENSIFICATION
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MOBILE BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE DENSIFICATION
Related press
EIB supports mobile telecoms infrastructure development in Spain and Italy with a EUR 100m loan to Cellnex under the Juncker Plan guarantee

Summary sheet

Release date
6 October 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/12/2017
20170581
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MOBILE BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE DENSIFICATION
CELLNEX TELECOM SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 201 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the construction of new telecom towers and rooftop sites to host mobile broadband base stations in Spain and Italy, as well as investments to increase the capacity of existing infrastructures to accommodate additional base stations and new operators. In addition, the project includes the deployment of fibre optics and microwave radio links to connect the base stations to the core networks of the promoter's customer operators, and the roll out of new Distributed Antenna System (DAS) nodes to improve indoor coverage and increase capacity of the customer operators' networks in urban areas.

Infrastructures deployed as a result of the project will be crucial to expand the coverage and capacity of the mobile broadband networks in Spain and Italy, by enabling the roll-out of new base stations in rural areas and the densification of the existing networks in urban areas especially in hot spots, with a view on preparing for the launch of 5G networks in the future.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The installation of mobile telecommunication networks do not fall under Annexes I and II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA). There is no particular negative residual environmental impact expected.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOBILE BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE DENSIFICATION
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MOBILE BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE DENSIFICATION
Other links
Related press
EIB supports mobile telecoms infrastructure development in Spain and Italy with a EUR 100m loan to Cellnex under the Juncker Plan guarantee

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOBILE BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE DENSIFICATION
Publication Date
9 Mar 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76993638
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170581
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MOBILE BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE DENSIFICATION
Publication Date
23 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165093740
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170581
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOBILE BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE DENSIFICATION
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MOBILE BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE DENSIFICATION
Other links
Summary sheet
MOBILE BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE DENSIFICATION
Data sheet
MOBILE BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE DENSIFICATION
Related press
EIB supports mobile telecoms infrastructure development in Spain and Italy with a EUR 100m loan to Cellnex under the Juncker Plan guarantee

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB supports mobile telecoms infrastructure development in Spain and Italy with a EUR 100m loan to Cellnex under the Juncker Plan guarantee
Other links
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOBILE BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE DENSIFICATION
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MOBILE BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE DENSIFICATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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