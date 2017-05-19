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OEBB MARCHEGGER OSTBAHN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 100,000,000
Transport : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2018 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OEBB MARCHEGGER OSTBAHN

Summary sheet

Release date
12 October 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2018
20170519
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
OEBB MARCHEGGER OSTBAHN
OEBB-INFRASTRUKTUR AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 313 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the modernisation and electrification of about 37.5 km of the current single track rail line between Wien-Stadlau and Marchegg, at the border between with Slovakia, which is currently used to its full capacity. The aim is to improve significantly the journey speed and reduce the bottleneck between Vienna and Bratislava and consequently, enhance the Austrian part of the Baltic-Adriatic corridor.

The project route is part of the 65km long connection between Vienna and Bratislava main train stations, including a 27km long completely straight track section. The works, which started in 2017 and will be implemented by 2023, concern the entire railway network: improvements to stations, bridges, railway junctions, establishment of double track sections, construction of buildings and signaling and telecommunication installation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is to be carried out within existing rights of way or on new alignment of twin track over short sections. The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore be subject to screening. Taking into account the size of the project and the cumulative impacts of the planned works, the project has been subject to an EIA which has been approved by the Competent Authority (decision GZ. BMVIT-820.341/0014-IV/IVVS4/2015 from December 2015). The appraisal will review the decision.

The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/25/EC) interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The Bank is aware of one publication in the OJEU from September 2017 (2017/S 172-353002) for building works and one for supervisory work from February 2018 (2018/S 038-083895).

Related documents
20/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OEBB MARCHEGGER OSTBAHN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OEBB MARCHEGGER OSTBAHN
Publication Date
20 Dec 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84872824
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170519
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OEBB MARCHEGGER OSTBAHN
Other links
Summary sheet
OEBB MARCHEGGER OSTBAHN
Data sheet
OEBB MARCHEGGER OSTBAHN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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