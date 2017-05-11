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UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS POLAND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,510,339.08
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 90,510,339.08
Health : € 90,510,339.08
Signature date(s)
28/02/2019 : € 90,510,339.08
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS POLAND
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS POLAND

Summary sheet

Release date
25 September 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/02/2019
20170511
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS POLAND
REPUBLIC OF POLAND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 390 million (EUR 91 million)
PLN 784 million (EUR 183 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project, involves the replacement construction, extension and rehabilitation of two Polish university hospitals in Gdansk and Lublin, both cohesion areas. The aim is to increase both the quality and the offer of healthcare services, enhance scientific excellence and improve medical professionals' education.

In Gdansk, EIB will finance the replacement construction of the Non-Invasive Medicine Centre, currently based in obsolete premises, which will be located nearby the Centre for Invasive Medicine, to facilitate operational synergy between the two university hospitals. The aim is to establish the first ever geriatric ward in the Pomeranian voivodship, a cardiovascular hub and provide state-of-the-art treatment in oncology and ophtalmology, including day hospital care. Moreover, the psychiatric wards will be relocated in the main building of the respective university hospitals, to avoid stigmatisation of patients. In Lublin, the extension and refurbishment of the University Hospital No 1 premises will mean the reconfiguration of the services, by introducing day hospital treatments. Furthermore, the hospital will increase its range of specialist healthcare, such as treatment of contagious diseases and allogenic transplantations at the Bone Marrow Transplantation Centre.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the Directive 2011/92/EU), however the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. EIB services will verify during appraisal the screening decision of the Competent Authority. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in: a) Directive 2010/31/EU on Energy Performance of Buildings; and (b) Directive 2012/27/EU on Energy Efficiency. The design energy performance of the hospital and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal.

EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU and/or 2014/23/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Comments

It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits as healthcare is an element of social cohesion.

Related documents
21/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS POLAND
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS POLAND

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS POLAND
Publication Date
21 Dec 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83526252
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170511
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS POLAND
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
243457038
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170511
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS POLAND
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS POLAND
Other links
Summary sheet
UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS POLAND
Data sheet
UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS POLAND

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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