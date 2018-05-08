Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

VENICE AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 150,000,000
Transport : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2018 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENICE AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN - Sintesi Non Tecnica
Related public register
20/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VENICE AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENICE AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN - Link to Public participation documents and EIA
Related EFSI register
27/03/2019 - VENICE AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN
Related press
Italy: Investment plan for Europe - Venice airport receives a EUR 150 million loan from EIB to finance its development plan

Summary sheet

Release date
8 May 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2018
20170360
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VENICE AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN
SAVE SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 478 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises a number of investments included in the Venice Airport masterplan that are aimed at increasing capacity, alleviating current constraints and accommodating future growth in air traffic. The airport is the fifth busiest airport in Italy: only in 2017 it handled 10.4 million passengers. In particular, it includes the terminal upgrade and extension, runway's renewal and upgrade, construction of additional taxiway, aircraft parking facilities and new car parks.

The project will provide additional terminal, airside and landside capacity at the Venice airport in order to accommodate further growth in air traffic, to improve operational resilience and passenger service standards.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All the project components are included in the Venice Airport 2017-2021 Masterplan that was submitted to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process and approved by the Italian Ministry of Environment (MoE) in 2016. The key aspects of the EIA process, including the main impacts and mitigation measures, and alignment with other National and EU environmental legislation, including EU Directive 2010/31/EU on Energy Performance of Buildings, will be reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Comments

n/a

Related documents
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENICE AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN - Sintesi Non Tecnica
20/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VENICE AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENICE AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN - Link to Public participation documents and EIA
27/03/2019 - VENICE AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN
Other links
Related press
Italy: Investment plan for Europe - Venice airport receives a EUR 150 million loan from EIB to finance its development plan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENICE AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN - Sintesi Non Tecnica
Publication Date
6 Jun 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84575441
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170360
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VENICE AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN
Publication Date
20 Jul 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84030707
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170360
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENICE AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN - Link to Public participation documents and EIA
Publication Date
6 Jun 2018
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84721832
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170360
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - VENICE AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN
Publication Date
27 Mar 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
85856869
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170360
Last update
27 Mar 2019
Sector(s)
Transport
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENICE AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN - Sintesi Non Tecnica
Related public register
20/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VENICE AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENICE AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN - Link to Public participation documents and EIA
Related EFSI register
27/03/2019 - VENICE AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN
Other links
Summary sheet
VENICE AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN
Data sheet
VENICE AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN
Related press
Italy: Investment plan for Europe - Venice airport receives a EUR 150 million loan from EIB to finance its development plan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: Investment plan for Europe - Venice airport receives a EUR 150 million loan from EIB to finance its development plan
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENICE AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN - Sintesi Non Tecnica
Related public register
20/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VENICE AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENICE AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN - Link to Public participation documents and EIA
Related EFSI register
27/03/2019 - VENICE AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications