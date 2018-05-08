VENICE AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN

Summary sheet
The project comprises a number of investments included in the Venice Airport masterplan that are aimed at increasing capacity, alleviating current constraints and accommodating future growth in air traffic. The airport is the fifth busiest airport in Italy: only in 2017 it handled 10.4 million passengers. In particular, it includes the terminal upgrade and extension, runway's renewal and upgrade, construction of additional taxiway, aircraft parking facilities and new car parks.
The project will provide additional terminal, airside and landside capacity at the Venice airport in order to accommodate further growth in air traffic, to improve operational resilience and passenger service standards.
All the project components are included in the Venice Airport 2017-2021 Masterplan that was submitted to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process and approved by the Italian Ministry of Environment (MoE) in 2016. The key aspects of the EIA process, including the main impacts and mitigation measures, and alignment with other National and EU environmental legislation, including EU Directive 2010/31/EU on Energy Performance of Buildings, will be reviewed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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