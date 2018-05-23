PLK GSM-R IMPLEMENTATION

Summary sheet
The project consists of the deployment of the Global System for Mobile Communications – Railway (GSM-R) – a European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) telecommunications component – and fixed telecommunications over around 13 600 km of the Polish national railway network.
The project will contribute to the interoperability of the Polish railway network, bringing it into conformity with the requirements set out in the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) Regulation 1315/2013. This is expected to improve competitiveness of rail vis-à-vis other modes, thereby enhance sustainable transport in line with EU objectives and present environmental and safety benefits due to modal shift from road to rail.
The project does not fall in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The project will be implemented on around 2 000 sites, where GSM-R antennae masts will be erected. Because of radio coverage reasons, some of these sites may need to be implemented within or close to protected areas. The project's potential impacts on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats Directive and Birds Directive will be appraised.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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