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PRIORITY WATER SUPPLY INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Angola : € 100,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/07/2018 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRIORITY WATER SUPPLY INVESTMENTS

Summary sheet

Release date
7 September 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/07/2018
20170338
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PRIORITY WATER SUPPLY INVESTMENTS
REPUBLICA DE ANGOLA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 504 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project comprises institutional support and priority investments for the rehabilitation and expansion of water supply production facilities and distribution systems in nine provincial cities across the country.

The objective of the project is to strengthen the institutional capacity of selected water sector agencies and increase water service coverage in the targeted provincial capitals, predominately in under-served, low-income, peri-urban areas. These interventions are expected to improve the public health and climate change resilience in the targeted cities, in addition to increasing time savings economic productivity.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed investments will focus on increasing the capacity of systems and expanding water service coverage with direct positive impact to people's livelihoods and the environment. Where required, full environmental impact assessments (EIAs) will be carried out as well as any required environmental and social management plans (ESMPs). Details will be assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

The project will contribute to several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); notably poverty reduction (SDG 1), inclusive economic growth (SDG 8) and sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11) by facilitating access to clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable water suply (SDG 6), a pre-condition for sustainable growth. The project also supports the first objective of the Government of Angola's Vision 2025, which aims to ensure universal access to universal access to water supply in urban areas by 2025, and is in line with the Energy and Water Sector Action Plan for Angola, which stresses the importance of expanding water systems and introducing reforms in the water sector.

Related documents
05/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRIORITY WATER SUPPLY INVESTMENTS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRIORITY WATER SUPPLY INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
5 May 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78242886
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170338
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Angola
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRIORITY WATER SUPPLY INVESTMENTS
Other links
Summary sheet
PRIORITY WATER SUPPLY INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
PRIORITY WATER SUPPLY INVESTMENTS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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