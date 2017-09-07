PRIORITY WATER SUPPLY INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project comprises institutional support and priority investments for the rehabilitation and expansion of water supply production facilities and distribution systems in nine provincial cities across the country.
The objective of the project is to strengthen the institutional capacity of selected water sector agencies and increase water service coverage in the targeted provincial capitals, predominately in under-served, low-income, peri-urban areas. These interventions are expected to improve the public health and climate change resilience in the targeted cities, in addition to increasing time savings economic productivity.
The proposed investments will focus on increasing the capacity of systems and expanding water service coverage with direct positive impact to people's livelihoods and the environment. Where required, full environmental impact assessments (EIAs) will be carried out as well as any required environmental and social management plans (ESMPs). Details will be assessed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
The project will contribute to several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); notably poverty reduction (SDG 1), inclusive economic growth (SDG 8) and sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11) by facilitating access to clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable water suply (SDG 6), a pre-condition for sustainable growth. The project also supports the first objective of the Government of Angola's Vision 2025, which aims to ensure universal access to universal access to water supply in urban areas by 2025, and is in line with the Energy and Water Sector Action Plan for Angola, which stresses the importance of expanding water systems and introducing reforms in the water sector.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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