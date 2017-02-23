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NRW BANK GUTE SCHULE 2020

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 800,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 800,000,000
Education : € 800,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/12/2017 : € 100,000,000
19/03/2018 : € 300,000,000
26/06/2019 : € 400,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NRW BANK GUTE SCHULE 2020
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NRW BANK GUTE SCHULE 2020
Related press
Germany: EIB provides new funds for North Rhine-Westphalia

Summary sheet

Release date
1 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/12/2017
20170223
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NRW.BANK GUTE SCHULE 2020
NRW.BANK
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 800 million
EUR 1690 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Support of a joint programme of the German Federal State Nordrhein-Westfalen (NRW) and its promotional bank NRW.BANK to finance the renovation, modernisation, refurbishment and expansion of schools in NRW as well as investments in digital infrastructure in schools.

The project supports the Europe 2020 strategy for smart, sustainable and inclusive growth by assisting the Federal State of NRW in providing modern, effective and inclusive education infrastructure. This will help students' adhesion to their schools and their ability to perform at school, thereby reducing the risk of school drop-out and increasing students' prospects for successful integration into the labour market.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Schools are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, though they are covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The need for an EIA will be analysed during appraisal. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the minimum national targets concerning energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the buildings and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU and Directive 2014/23/EU as applicable as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NRW BANK GUTE SCHULE 2020
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NRW BANK GUTE SCHULE 2020
Other links
Related press
Germany: EIB provides new funds for North Rhine-Westphalia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NRW BANK GUTE SCHULE 2020
Publication Date
6 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73958944
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170223
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NRW BANK GUTE SCHULE 2020
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
228794042
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170223
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NRW BANK GUTE SCHULE 2020
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NRW BANK GUTE SCHULE 2020
Other links
Summary sheet
NRW.BANK GUTE SCHULE 2020
Data sheet
NRW BANK GUTE SCHULE 2020
Related press
Germany: EIB provides new funds for North Rhine-Westphalia

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EIB provides new funds for North Rhine-Westphalia
Other links
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NRW BANK GUTE SCHULE 2020
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NRW BANK GUTE SCHULE 2020

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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