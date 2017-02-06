UKRAINE TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY

Signature(s)
The project consists of a framework loan for the financing of a series of small-scale transport projects addressing transport bottlenecks in Ukraine.
The framework loan will finance investment in small-scale transport infrastructure projects, defined as less than EUR 20 million on a standalone basis, that address 'transport bottlenecks' on the European transport networks in Ukraine. The investment is designed to improve connectivity in the Eastern neighbourhood, provide valuable support for small-scale transport investment for projects with significant positive impact locally, and help to realise projects that can deliver tangible results for citizens. In addition, the investment is expected to improve road safety and have positive impact on economic development.
If situated in the EU, some of the infrastructure schemes may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and a screening by a competent authority would be required to determine whether an EIA were required. The environmental process followed for the individual schemes and compliance with the Bank's environmental and social standards will be assessed during the project appraisal and the subsequent individual scheme allocation appraisals.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
