Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

UKRAINE TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 101,200,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 101,200,000
Transport : € 101,200,000
Signature date(s)
9/07/2020 : € 1,150,000
11/09/2025 : € 50,000,000
7/06/2023 : € 50,050,000
(*) Including a € 1,035,000 Investment Grants provided by the NEIGHBOURHOOD INVESTMENT PLATFORM ,a € 5,005,000 Investment Grants provided by the NEIGHBOURHOOD INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Link to source
Data sheet
UKRAINE TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
Other links
Summary sheet
UKRAINE TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
Related press
Ukraine: EU enhances its support to transport connectivity, energy efficiency and education through new EIB agreements

Summary sheet

Release date
1 June 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2018
20170206
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UKRAINE TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
STATE ROAD AGENCY OF UKRAINE (UKRAVTODOR),UKRZALIZNYTSIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 101 million
EUR 110 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a framework loan for the financing of a series of small-scale transport projects addressing transport bottlenecks in Ukraine.

The framework loan will finance investment in small-scale transport infrastructure projects, defined as less than EUR 20 million on a standalone basis, that address 'transport bottlenecks' on the European transport networks in Ukraine. The investment is designed to improve connectivity in the Eastern neighbourhood, provide valuable support for small-scale transport investment for projects with significant positive impact locally, and help to realise projects that can deliver tangible results for citizens. In addition, the investment is expected to improve road safety and have positive impact on economic development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If situated in the EU, some of the infrastructure schemes may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and a screening by a competent authority would be required to determine whether an EIA were required. The environmental process followed for the individual schemes and compliance with the Bank's environmental and social standards will be assessed during the project appraisal and the subsequent individual scheme allocation appraisals.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
Link to source
Summary sheet
UKRAINE TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
Other links
Data sheet
UKRAINE TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
Related press
Ukraine: EU enhances its support to transport connectivity, energy efficiency and education through new EIB agreements

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
Publication Date
27 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77957700
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170206
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
Other links
Summary sheet
UKRAINE TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
Data sheet
UKRAINE TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
Related press
Ukraine: EU enhances its support to transport connectivity, energy efficiency and education through new EIB agreements

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ukraine: EU enhances its support to transport connectivity, energy efficiency and education through new EIB agreements
Other links
Data sheet
UKRAINE TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
Summary sheet
UKRAINE TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications