GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA

The Bulgaria-Serbia gas interconnector project is part of the "Energy Sector Development Strategy of the Republic of Serbia", which went through a Strategic Environmental Assessment process. At the feasibility stage an international consultant performed an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) of the project. The environmental permitting process is still ongoing with plans to be completed by the end of 2018. The pipeline route is proposed outside populated areas and in a way to avoid environmentally sensitive areas to the extent possible. It passes through largely agricultural land and forested areas. Impacts that can be typically expected are mainly temporary and relate to construction works. These impacts can usually be well managed by appropriate measures taken by the construction company in order to avoid unacceptable nuisance to other parties and the public. An assessment of the environmental procedures and capabilities of the Promoter, the potential environmental and social impacts of the Project along with checking alignment with the relevant EU Directives will be carried out during the appraisal.