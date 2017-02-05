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GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Serbia : € 25,000,000
Energy : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/05/2021 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related public register
01/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA
Related public register
24/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA - Студија процене утицаја на животну средину
Related public register
24/04/2020 - Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA - ИЗВЕШТАЈ О СТРАТЕШКОЈ ПРОЦЕНИ УТИЦАЈА
Related public register
08/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA - Social Impact Assessment Report

Summary sheet

Release date
3 December 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/05/2021
20170205
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA
JP SRBIJAGAS NOVI SAD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 86 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of the Serbian section of a gas interconnector between Serbia and Bulgaria to allow for the transfer of between 1 and 1.8 billion cubic metres of natural gas annually from Bulgaria to Serbia and 0.15 billion cubic meters from Serbia to Bulgaria. The project will contribute to diversification of supply routes and potential supply sources of natural gas to South-East European region.

The project aims to provide diversification of gas supply routes and sources to the Serbian and South East Europe gas market and to improve market integration and security of supply to both Serbia and Bulgaria.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bulgaria-Serbia gas interconnector project is part of the "Energy Sector Development Strategy of the Republic of Serbia", which went through a Strategic Environmental Assessment process. At the feasibility stage an international consultant performed an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) of the project. The environmental permitting process is still ongoing with plans to be completed by the end of 2018. The pipeline route is proposed outside populated areas and in a way to avoid environmentally sensitive areas to the extent possible. It passes through largely agricultural land and forested areas. Impacts that can be typically expected are mainly temporary and relate to construction works. These impacts can usually be well managed by appropriate measures taken by the construction company in order to avoid unacceptable nuisance to other parties and the public. An assessment of the environmental procedures and capabilities of the Promoter, the potential environmental and social impacts of the Project along with checking alignment with the relevant EU Directives will be carried out during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
01/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA
24/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA - Студија процене утицаја на животну средину
24/04/2020 - Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA - ИЗВЕШТАЈ О СТРАТЕШКОЈ ПРОЦЕНИ УТИЦАЈА
08/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA - Social Impact Assessment Report

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA
Publication Date
1 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123382237
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170205
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA - Студија процене утицаја на животну средину
Publication Date
24 Apr 2020
Document language
Serbian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130282799
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170205
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA - ИЗВЕШТАЈ О СТРАТЕШКОЈ ПРОЦЕНИ УТИЦАЈА
Publication Date
24 Apr 2020
Document language
Serbian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130287077
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA)
Project Number
20170205
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA - Social Impact Assessment Report
Publication Date
8 Feb 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
154054663
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170205
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA
Related public register
24/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA - Студија процене утицаја на животну средину
Related public register
24/04/2020 - Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA - ИЗВЕШТАЈ О СТРАТЕШКОЈ ПРОЦЕНИ УТИЦАЈА
Related public register
08/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA - Social Impact Assessment Report
Other links
Summary sheet
GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA
Data sheet
GAS INTERCONNECTOR NIS-DIMITROVGRAD-BULGARIA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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