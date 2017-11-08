AMW (EGFF)

Summary sheet
AMW is a pharmaceutical company specialized in the development and manufacturing of innovative drug delivery systems, i.e. technologies aimed at the targeted delivery and controlled release of pharmaceutical compounds in order to improve their efficacy, safety and convenience. The company has a broad and diversified development pipeline, focused on providing solutions in strongly growing indications such as oncology, neurology, pain therapy and dermatology, which is expected to drive significant revenue growth in the future.
The project will cover the company's substantial Research & Development (R&D) expenses relating to the development of existing and new products It will also include an additional R&D facility and purpose-built manufacturing technologies for innovative drug delivery systems together with associated laboratory and manufacturing equipment.
The promoter's investments concern research, development and innovation activities that will be mainly carried out in existing facilities already authorised for similar activities and volumes and as such, do not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), according to the relevant EU Directives. However the Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required, as well as the screening decision of the competent authority.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.
Loan foreseen under the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI).
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