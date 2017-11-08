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AMW (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 25,000,000
Services : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/11/2017 : € 12,500,000
8/11/2017 : € 12,500,000
Other links
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMW (EGFF)
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMW (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB grants financing to pharmaceutical company AMW

Summary sheet

Release date
26 August 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/11/2017
20170198
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AMW (EGFF)
AMW GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 52 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

AMW is a pharmaceutical company specialized in the development and manufacturing of innovative drug delivery systems, i.e. technologies aimed at the targeted delivery and controlled release of pharmaceutical compounds in order to improve their efficacy, safety and convenience. The company has a broad and diversified development pipeline, focused on providing solutions in strongly growing indications such as oncology, neurology, pain therapy and dermatology, which is expected to drive significant revenue growth in the future.

The project will cover the company's substantial Research & Development (R&D) expenses relating to the development of existing and new products It will also include an additional R&D facility and purpose-built manufacturing technologies for innovative drug delivery systems together with associated laboratory and manufacturing equipment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter's investments concern research, development and innovation activities that will be mainly carried out in existing facilities already authorised for similar activities and volumes and as such, do not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), according to the relevant EU Directives. However the Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required, as well as the screening decision of the competent authority.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.

Comments

Loan foreseen under the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI).

Related documents
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMW (EGFF)
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMW (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB grants financing to pharmaceutical company AMW

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMW (EGFF)
Publication Date
24 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165256933
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170198
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMW (EGFF)
Publication Date
24 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75364598
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170198
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMW (EGFF)
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMW (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
AMW (EGFF)
Data sheet
AMW (EGFF)
Related press
Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB grants financing to pharmaceutical company AMW

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB grants financing to pharmaceutical company AMW
Other links
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMW (EGFF)
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMW (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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