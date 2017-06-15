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SOREGIES ENERGY NETWORKS & RENEWABLE GENERATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 70,000,000
Energy : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2017 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOREGIES ENERGY NETWORKS & RENEWABLE GENERATION
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOREGIES ENERGY NETWORKS & RENEWABLE GENERATION
Related press
France: 100th Juncker Plan financing operation - EUR 70m for the development of the ENERGIES VIENNE Group

Summary sheet

Release date
15 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2017
20170173
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SEM SOREGIES
SOREGIES
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 240 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project is part of the investment programme of SOREGIES, one of the largest local distribution companies in France, for the period 2017-2021. The programme comprises the refurbishment and extension of its gas and electricity networks, the implementation of a smart metering system and the construction of new renewables capacity.

The project comprises the following components: • Implementation of a smart metering system • Rehabilitation of the distribution network operated by the promoter in accordance with its multiannual concession plan • Extension of the distribution network to connect new renewable capacities as part of the S3RENR master plan • Extension of the gas distribution network • Construction and operation of a portfolio of one windfarm and four solar photovoltaic power plants totalling 42MW.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All sub-projects fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. The team will verify the status of the distribution projects in that regard. Wind and solar projects have been screened in. No resettlement of local population is envisaged. The project is located in rural areas not relevant for tourism, or on former industrial sites, away from Natura 2000 areas or sites of conservation importance (SCIs). The wind and solar sub-projects are reportedly not challenged by local community or by civil society organisations. Specific attention will be paid to the polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) recycling process, where applicable.

The promoter SOREGIES is predominantly owned and controlled by public entities. Therefore it falls under public procurement requirements set by the French Order 2015-899. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU,where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC (as amended by2007/66/EU)) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Comments

-

Related documents
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOREGIES ENERGY NETWORKS & RENEWABLE GENERATION
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOREGIES ENERGY NETWORKS & RENEWABLE GENERATION
Other links
Related press
France: 100th Juncker Plan financing operation - EUR 70m for the development of the ENERGIES VIENNE Group

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOREGIES ENERGY NETWORKS & RENEWABLE GENERATION
Publication Date
6 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75200226
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170173
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOREGIES ENERGY NETWORKS & RENEWABLE GENERATION
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
186138404
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170173
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOREGIES ENERGY NETWORKS & RENEWABLE GENERATION
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOREGIES ENERGY NETWORKS & RENEWABLE GENERATION
Other links
Summary sheet
SEM SOREGIES
Data sheet
SOREGIES ENERGY NETWORKS & RENEWABLE GENERATION
Related press
France: 100th Juncker Plan financing operation - EUR 70m for the development of the ENERGIES VIENNE Group

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: 100th Juncker Plan financing operation - EUR 70m for the development of the ENERGIES VIENNE Group
Other links
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOREGIES ENERGY NETWORKS & RENEWABLE GENERATION
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOREGIES ENERGY NETWORKS & RENEWABLE GENERATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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