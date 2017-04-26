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LEBANON INDUSTRIAL ZONES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 52,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lebanon : € 52,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 52,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/04/2018 : € 52,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEBANON INDUSTRIAL ZONES

Summary sheet

Release date
26 April 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/04/2018
20170158
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LEBANON INDUSTRIAL ZONES
REPUBLIC OF LEBANON - COUNCIL FOR DEVELOPMENT AND RECONSTRUCTION
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 52 million
EUR 105 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project involves the construction of three industrial zones in Baalbek, Tourbol-Kosaya and Deir El Moukhaless-Jleiliye. The industrial zones will host both new industries as well as companies re-locating from other parts of Lebanon. Specific value-chains/clusters have been identified for each of the zones. The EIB loan will finance mixed infrastructure in the industrial zones (e.g. water, wastewater, roads, electricity, etc).

The project will bring several benefits, contributing inter alia to: (i) increased regional and local development; (ii) boosting the competitiveness and productivity of the Lebanese industrial sector; (iii) job creation; (iv) attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and boosting Lebanese exports; (v) overall, increasing the resilience of the Lebanese industrial sector to external negative shocks and destabilising factors.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project's compliance with all applicable national environmental legislation as well as EIB environmental and social principles, standards and practices, including labour conditions in the industrial zones to be implemented, will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
17/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEBANON INDUSTRIAL ZONES

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEBANON INDUSTRIAL ZONES
Publication Date
17 Dec 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74750484
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170158
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Lebanon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEBANON INDUSTRIAL ZONES
Other links
Summary sheet
LEBANON INDUSTRIAL ZONES
Data sheet
LEBANON INDUSTRIAL ZONES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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