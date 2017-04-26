LEBANON INDUSTRIAL ZONES

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Composite infrastructure - Construction
The project involves the construction of three industrial zones in Baalbek, Tourbol-Kosaya and Deir El Moukhaless-Jleiliye. The industrial zones will host both new industries as well as companies re-locating from other parts of Lebanon. Specific value-chains/clusters have been identified for each of the zones. The EIB loan will finance mixed infrastructure in the industrial zones (e.g. water, wastewater, roads, electricity, etc).
The project will bring several benefits, contributing inter alia to: (i) increased regional and local development; (ii) boosting the competitiveness and productivity of the Lebanese industrial sector; (iii) job creation; (iv) attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and boosting Lebanese exports; (v) overall, increasing the resilience of the Lebanese industrial sector to external negative shocks and destabilising factors.
The project's compliance with all applicable national environmental legislation as well as EIB environmental and social principles, standards and practices, including labour conditions in the industrial zones to be implemented, will be verified during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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