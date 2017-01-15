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ICO-IDAE ENERGY EFFICIENCY MBIL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 75,000,000
Credit lines : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/10/2017 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related press
Spain: Energía, in conjunction with ICO and the EIB, launches energy efficiency credit line for hospitality, SMEs and large companies

Summary sheet

Release date
12 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/10/2017
20170115
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ICO-IDAE ENERGY EFFICIENCY MBIL
INSTITUTO DE CREDITO OFICIAL (ICO)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Loan to Instituto de Crédito Oficial (ICO) to enhance and complement the incentive programmes put in place by the Instituto para la Diversificación y Ahorro de la Energía (IDAE), Spain's energy efficiency agency

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in the industrial and hospitality sectors

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that loans and guarantees comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the field of the environment, the Bank will require the promoter to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the environmental procedures carried out by the final recipients under the new portfolio comply with relevant EU legislation and applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Other links
Related press
Spain: Energía, in conjunction with ICO and the EIB, launches energy efficiency credit line for hospitality, SMEs and large companies

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Energía, in conjunction with ICO and the EIB, launches energy efficiency credit line for hospitality, SMEs and large companies
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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