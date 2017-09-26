Bologna University Campus Development

The project supports the modernisation and expansion of the extended campus of the University of Bologna (UoB). This is a second operation, which capitalises on the investment plan in the years 2006-2016, implemented by the same promoter. The main sub-projects included in the current investment plan, 2016-2021, concern new premises for the psychology's faculty in Cesena, the restructuring of the engineering faculty's building in Bologna, the library and teaching laboratories in Cesena as well as a major biomedical centre in Bologna. Moreover, the project aims at endowing the UoB with five student's houses to enable the university to host additional international students, as well as constructing a kindergarten for the UoB's staff and other investments for upgrading a set of buildings, part of the extended campus. Bologna's university is located in Emilia Romagna, a region in the northeast of Italy.

The project contributes to one of the key targets of Europe 2020 and Bank's policy on innovation and skills. New graduates are expected to be around 17 000 per year, an increase which contributes to one of the critical Europe 2020 indicators for Italy: the percentage of graduates between 30-34 years who hold a Tertiary Degree. Currently Italy underperforms on this target. Bologna University is one of the best performing national universities in terms of innovation, as many innovative companies in the region benefit from partnership with its research staff. The new laboratories are instrumental for ensuring and extending these alliances, some of which reach world-class standards. Moreover, the rehabilitation and extension of the current Cesena and Bologna facilities support the upgrading of the historical centres of Bologna and the other UoB's premises. Some of the faculties occupy historical buildings and their renovation is essential for improving living conditions.