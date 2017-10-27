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SKB NZEB

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 56,473,970.63
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 56,473,970.63
Services : € 56,473,970.63
Signature date(s)
27/10/2017 : € 56,473,970.63
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SKB NZEB
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SKB NZEB
Related press
Sweden: EIB loan to SKB supports construction of new energy efficient residential buildings

Summary sheet

Release date
30 November 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/10/2017
20170068
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SKB NZEB
STOCKHOLMS KOOPERATIVA BOSTADSFOERENING
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
SEK 550 million
SEK 1143 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed project consists of the development of residential buildings supporting the Swedish strategy for the development of nearly zero energy buildings (NZEB).

The project will contribute to the deployment of energy-efficient residential buildings in Sweden, and is therefore in line with the EU bank climate action priority.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Given the relative scale, location and nature of the individual schemes in built-up urban areas, all of the schemes are deemed not to have any significant negative environmental impact. Exceptionally, a scheme may fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. In these cases the Bank will require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directive as transposed into national law. The Bank will review relevant permits and environmental and social management processes during appraisal, including mitigation/compensation measures to be taken and any potential effects on nature conservation sites (Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC).

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. The procurement procedures to be employed by the promoter are in line with standard practice for the sector and are in the best interests of the project; hence, the main principles of value for money, transparency and objectivity are expected to be achieved.

Related documents
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SKB NZEB
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SKB NZEB
Other links
Related press
Sweden: EIB loan to SKB supports construction of new energy efficient residential buildings

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SKB NZEB
Publication Date
15 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76083524
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170068
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SKB NZEB
Publication Date
27 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
190634086
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170068
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SKB NZEB
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SKB NZEB
Other links
Summary sheet
SKB NZEB
Data sheet
SKB NZEB
Related press
Sweden: EIB loan to SKB supports construction of new energy efficient residential buildings

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: EIB loan to SKB supports construction of new energy efficient residential buildings
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SKB NZEB
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SKB NZEB

Photogallery

EIB loan to SKB supports construction of new energy efficient residential buildings in Sweden
SKB new residential property in Stockholm
©Illustration Brunnberg & Forshed Architects

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications