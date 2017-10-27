Summary sheet
The proposed project consists of the development of residential buildings supporting the Swedish strategy for the development of nearly zero energy buildings (NZEB).
The project will contribute to the deployment of energy-efficient residential buildings in Sweden, and is therefore in line with the EU bank climate action priority.
Given the relative scale, location and nature of the individual schemes in built-up urban areas, all of the schemes are deemed not to have any significant negative environmental impact. Exceptionally, a scheme may fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. In these cases the Bank will require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directive as transposed into national law. The Bank will review relevant permits and environmental and social management processes during appraisal, including mitigation/compensation measures to be taken and any potential effects on nature conservation sites (Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC).
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. The procurement procedures to be employed by the promoter are in line with standard practice for the sector and are in the best interests of the project; hence, the main principles of value for money, transparency and objectivity are expected to be achieved.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
Photogallery
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.