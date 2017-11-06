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RENOVATION LOGEMENTS AGENTS DE L ETAT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 33,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 33,000,000
Industry : € 33,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/07/2018 : € 33,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENOVATION LOGEMENTS AGENTS DE L ETAT

Summary sheet

Release date
6 November 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/07/2018
20170001
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CONSTRUCTION LOGEMENTS AGENTS DE L ETAT
SOCIETE NATIONALE IMMOBILIERE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 33 million
EUR 82 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed project supports a 5-year programme for the refurbishment of 7,106 accommodation units in barracks for gendarmes in France (excluding overseas territories).

The proposed project supports a 5-year programme of EUR 55.8m for the refurbishment of 7,106 accommodation units in barracks for gendarmes in France (excluding overseas territories) with an emphasis on the energy performance improvement and represents 10% of the total stock and is exclusive of non-residential premises. Out of the 7,106 units, 751 are directly owned by the promoter and 6,355 are under emphyteusis (Bail Emphythéotique Administratif) and facilities management contracts with the promoter. At State level, the counterpart of the promoter, in particular for rent levels and payments, is the Sous-direction de l'immobilier et du logement de la Direction générale de la gendarmie nationale and is part of the Ministry of Interior since 2009 for civil matters (previously Ministry of Defence).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting schemes that reduce energy consumption, increase the use of renewable energies and thus help to mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have very limited negative environmental impacts. The cumulated impact of sub-projects could instead generate important environmental benefits. Given the scale, location and nature of the individual schemes in built-up urban areas, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), as defined under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, is not required. The Bank will assess the promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations and relevant EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings; as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required.

Related documents
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENOVATION LOGEMENTS AGENTS DE L ETAT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENOVATION LOGEMENTS AGENTS DE L ETAT
Publication Date
18 Jul 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77570268
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170001
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENOVATION LOGEMENTS AGENTS DE L ETAT
Other links
Summary sheet
CONSTRUCTION LOGEMENTS AGENTS DE L ETAT
Data sheet
RENOVATION LOGEMENTS AGENTS DE L ETAT

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