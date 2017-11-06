RENOVATION LOGEMENTS AGENTS DE L ETAT

Summary sheet
The proposed project supports a 5-year programme for the refurbishment of 7,106 accommodation units in barracks for gendarmes in France (excluding overseas territories).
The proposed project supports a 5-year programme of EUR 55.8m for the refurbishment of 7,106 accommodation units in barracks for gendarmes in France (excluding overseas territories) with an emphasis on the energy performance improvement and represents 10% of the total stock and is exclusive of non-residential premises. Out of the 7,106 units, 751 are directly owned by the promoter and 6,355 are under emphyteusis (Bail Emphythéotique Administratif) and facilities management contracts with the promoter. At State level, the counterpart of the promoter, in particular for rent levels and payments, is the Sous-direction de l'immobilier et du logement de la Direction générale de la gendarmie nationale and is part of the Ministry of Interior since 2009 for civil matters (previously Ministry of Defence).
This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting schemes that reduce energy consumption, increase the use of renewable energies and thus help to mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have very limited negative environmental impacts. The cumulated impact of sub-projects could instead generate important environmental benefits. Given the scale, location and nature of the individual schemes in built-up urban areas, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), as defined under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, is not required. The Bank will assess the promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations and relevant EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings; as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required.
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