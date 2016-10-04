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HEIDELBERGCEMENT RDI AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 180,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 12,000,000
Germany : € 162,000,000
Industry : € 180,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/12/2017 : € 6,000,000
4/12/2017 : € 12,000,000
4/12/2017 : € 162,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HEIDELBERGCEMENT RDI AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Related public register
10/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HEIDELBERGCEMENT RDI AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY - Umweltverträglichkeitsuntersuchung
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HEIDELBERGCEMENT RDI AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Summary sheet

Release date
11 December 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/12/2017
20161004
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HEIDELBERGCEMENT RDI AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 180 million
EUR 369 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments in RDI related to cement products and production technologies in 2017-2020, as well as modernisation of a cement clinker production plant in Schelklingen, Germany.

The purpose of the project is to strengthen the company's competitiveness by stepping up its RDI activities and revamping and modernising the production plant in view of raising its efficiency (process, energy, material and cost).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The RDI component of the project will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised and is therefore not expected to require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU as amended. The cement plant modernisation component falls under Annex II of said Directive. The Bank's services will establish during project appraisal whether or not an EIA is required in this case, as well as any other environmental details.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
12/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HEIDELBERGCEMENT RDI AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY
10/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HEIDELBERGCEMENT RDI AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY - Umweltverträglichkeitsuntersuchung
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HEIDELBERGCEMENT RDI AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HEIDELBERGCEMENT RDI AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Publication Date
12 Dec 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76516438
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20161004
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Italy
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HEIDELBERGCEMENT RDI AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY - Umweltverträglichkeitsuntersuchung
Publication Date
10 Jan 2018
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81199468
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20161004
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Italy
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HEIDELBERGCEMENT RDI AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Publication Date
20 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150950341
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20161004
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Italy
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HEIDELBERGCEMENT RDI AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Related public register
10/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HEIDELBERGCEMENT RDI AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY - Umweltverträglichkeitsuntersuchung
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HEIDELBERGCEMENT RDI AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Other links
Summary sheet
HEIDELBERGCEMENT RDI AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Data sheet
HEIDELBERGCEMENT RDI AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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