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BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 38,300,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 38,300,000
Industry : € 14,171,000
Urban development : € 24,129,000
Signature date(s)
20/05/2020 : € 2,590,000
20/05/2020 : € 4,410,000
18/12/2019 : € 11,581,000
18/12/2019 : € 19,719,000
Other links
Related public register
02/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Related press
Romania: EIB expands its support for improvements to energy efficiency of residential buildings in Bucharest
Parent project
ROMANIA MUNICIPAL EE PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
9 October 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2019
20160952
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
MUNICIPIUL BUCURESTI - SECTORUL 6
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 38 million
EUR 58 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

This investment concerns the thermal retrofit of existing and the construction of new public schools and kindergartens as well as the thermal rehabilitation of multi-family residential buildings in the municipality of Sector 6 in Bucharest. The project will focus on thermal energy efficiency measures of the building envelope and internal equipment, including the installation of solar panels for electricity and hot water.

This operation will bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that reduce energy consumption and thus help to reduce air pollution and mitigate climate change.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The sub-projects to be financed are small residential and public buildings within the urban area of the municipality of Sector 6 and are expected to have very limited negative environmental impact. Given the scale, location and nature of the sub-projects, an environmental impact assessment (EIA), as defined under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, is normally not required. The sub-projects consisting of thermal refurbishments of buildings and construction of new buildings as near Zero Energy Buildings (NZEB) will comply with the requirements of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive 2010/31/EU. For all buildings under the operation, energy performance certificates will be required.

The promoter is a public entity and therefore public procurement rules will apply. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU and Directive 2007/66/EC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
02/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Related projects
Parent project
ROMANIA MUNICIPAL EE PROGRAMME LOAN
Other links
Related press
Romania: EIB expands its support for improvements to energy efficiency of residential buildings in Bucharest

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Publication Date
2 Dec 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78824220
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160952
Sector(s)
Urban development
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Other links
Summary sheet
BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Data sheet
BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Related press
Romania: EIB expands its support for improvements to energy efficiency of residential buildings in Bucharest
Parent project
ROMANIA MUNICIPAL EE PROGRAMME LOAN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Romania: EIB expands its support for improvements to energy efficiency of residential buildings in Bucharest
Other links
Related public register
02/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Parent project
ROMANIA MUNICIPAL EE PROGRAMME LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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