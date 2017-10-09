BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
- Industry - Construction
This investment concerns the thermal retrofit of existing and the construction of new public schools and kindergartens as well as the thermal rehabilitation of multi-family residential buildings in the municipality of Sector 6 in Bucharest. The project will focus on thermal energy efficiency measures of the building envelope and internal equipment, including the installation of solar panels for electricity and hot water.
This operation will bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that reduce energy consumption and thus help to reduce air pollution and mitigate climate change.
The sub-projects to be financed are small residential and public buildings within the urban area of the municipality of Sector 6 and are expected to have very limited negative environmental impact. Given the scale, location and nature of the sub-projects, an environmental impact assessment (EIA), as defined under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, is normally not required. The sub-projects consisting of thermal refurbishments of buildings and construction of new buildings as near Zero Energy Buildings (NZEB) will comply with the requirements of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive 2010/31/EU. For all buildings under the operation, energy performance certificates will be required.
The promoter is a public entity and therefore public procurement rules will apply. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU and Directive 2007/66/EC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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