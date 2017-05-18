WARSAW MEDICAL SIMULATIONS CENTRE

Summary sheet
The project involves the design, construction and equipping of a new state-of-the-art medical simulations centre at the Medical University of Warsaw, including other eligible intangible investments (relevant training of staff to operate the simulations' applications, and research, development and innovation (RDI) activities). The project also includes the thermo-modernisation of the Pharmacy Faculty building to improve the energy efficiency of the building.
The Medical University in Warsaw will itself invest in the centre using its own resources in order to ensure/maintain its strong position in the medical education area. The project will enable the modernisation of the curricula of undergraduate medical and health sciences students with the use of top-notch simulations' technologies. The centre will also host executive education and training for medical professionals. The centre will be located in Warsaw, Poland, at the Medical University's main campus.
These types of projects are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU in relation to urban development. The screening and EIA decision and report will be assessed during appraisal. The new building will be required to, at least, meet the minimum national targets concerning energy efficiency. The energy performance design of the building and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU and/or 2014/23/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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