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PKP LHS RAILWAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 29,178,422.44
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 29,178,422.44
Transport : € 29,178,422.44
Signature date(s)
25/01/2018 : € 29,178,422.44
Other links
Related public register
29/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PKP LHS RAILWAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PKP LHS RAILWAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

Summary sheet

Release date
4 April 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/01/2018
20160905
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PKP LHS RAILWAY RAILWAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
PKP LINIA HUTNICZA SZEROKOTOROWA SP ZOO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 121 million (EUR 29 million)
PLN 330 million (EUR 78 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Modernisation of railway infrastructure including stations, signalling and level crossings, as well as purchase of the maintenance equipment for the dedicated broad gauge line (1520 mm) in the south-east of Poland.

The project indicatively consists of the following components: • Construction of new Zamosc - Majdan LHS passing loop, • Reconstruction of the Zamosc – Bortatycze LHS station track layout, • Construction of the fiberglass telecommunication cable on the section LHS headquarter – Zamosc Bortatycze LHS – Slawkow LHS, • Reconstruction and extension of the Hrubieszow station, • Construction of the Local Control Centres at Zamosc Bortatycze LHS, Wola Baranowska LHS and Sedziszow LHS stations, • Construction of the computerised signalling at Slawkow LHS station, • Implementation of the signalling at selected level crossings on the LHS line, • Purchase of the tracks maintenance equipment. The list of components will be confirmed / verified during appraisal.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists of several separate investments, some of which (construction and modernisation of the stations) fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, and may therefore require an EIA. This will be assessed during the appraisal. Should any investment have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives.

The promoter has been preliminarily assessed by EIB as not having the status of a contracting entity subject to the obligations of the EU Directive 2014/25/EU for the following reason. The promoter is a public undertaking operating on the basis of a special or exclusive right granted by a competent authority; moreover the promoter gained such right without competition. However, its activities do not fall within the definitions stated in Articles 8-14 (specifically Art 11 on transport) of the Directive which would otherwise require such public undertaking to apply the Directive's provisions. The company does not provide a network delivering a service to the public in the field of transport by virtue of its current position as both infrastructure manager and sole railway undertaking. In its freight operating activities, the conditions under which it operates are not laid down by a competent authority; rather it is free to determine the routes to be served, the capacity to be made available and the frequency of the service. There is no public service obligation. This initial opinion on the promoter's status under Directive 2014/25/EU is to be confirmed during appraisal. Moreover, the promoter receives no compensation for its activities and the contracts proposed to be financed in part by the EIB loan under this operation are not otherwise financed by public funds. The promoter also faces competition from the parallel E30 rail line as well as from the road sector. Despite not being subject to a public procurement regime, the promoter has promulgated and applies its own rules for the procurement procedures for supplies, services and works. These rules ensure due economy, efficiency, fairness and transparency in the procurement process. The Bank will encourage the promoter to publish relevant tender notices in the EU Official Journal.

Related documents
29/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PKP LHS RAILWAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PKP LHS RAILWAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PKP LHS RAILWAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
Publication Date
29 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73546958
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160905
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PKP LHS RAILWAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
226382629
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160905
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PKP LHS RAILWAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PKP LHS RAILWAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
PKP LHS RAILWAY RAILWAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
Data sheet
PKP LHS RAILWAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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