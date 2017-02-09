IP-ONLY FIBRE NETWORK

Summary sheet
The project relates to the expansion of a telecommunication network. The project includes the related investments in the access/backbone network as well as the active equipment.
The project is fully in line with the Europe 2020 strategy to foster smart growth and develop an economy based on knowledge and innovation. The project contributes to the Digital Agenda for Europe flagship initiative of the Europe 2020 strategy through further development and expansion of the Next Generation Network (NGN) infrastructure, a key platform for the provision of advanced broadband services, and to reaching the targets of very high speed broadband access for all European citizens by 2020.
Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for urban underground copper/fibre roll-out) do not fall under Annex I and II of Directive 2011/92/EU as amended. The related works typically have limited residual environmental effects as they are carried out in urban areas as well as alongside roads.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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