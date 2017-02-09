Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

IP-ONLY FIBRE NETWORK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 125,420,681.88
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 125,420,681.88
Telecom : € 125,420,681.88
Signature date(s)
20/07/2017 : € 125,420,681.88
Other links
Related public register
14/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IP-ONLY FIBRE NETWORK
Related press
Sweden: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB support to IP-Only will give high-speed internet access to over 400,000 households

Summary sheet

Release date
9 February 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/07/2017
20160900
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Telecommunication network roll out
Telecommunication operator
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
SEK 1200 million (EUR 123 million)
SEK 9360 million (EUR 963 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the expansion of a telecommunication network. The project includes the related investments in the access/backbone network as well as the active equipment.

The project is fully in line with the Europe 2020 strategy to foster smart growth and develop an economy based on knowledge and innovation. The project contributes to the Digital Agenda for Europe flagship initiative of the Europe 2020 strategy through further development and expansion of the Next Generation Network (NGN) infrastructure, a key platform for the provision of advanced broadband services, and to reaching the targets of very high speed broadband access for all European citizens by 2020.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for urban underground copper/fibre roll-out) do not fall under Annex I and II of Directive 2011/92/EU as amended. The related works typically have limited residual environmental effects as they are carried out in urban areas as well as alongside roads.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
14/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IP-ONLY FIBRE NETWORK
Other links
Related press
Sweden: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB support to IP-Only will give high-speed internet access to over 400,000 households

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IP-ONLY FIBRE NETWORK
Publication Date
14 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74812417
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160900
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IP-ONLY FIBRE NETWORK
Other links
Summary sheet
Telecommunication network roll out
Data sheet
IP-ONLY FIBRE NETWORK
Related press
Sweden: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB support to IP-Only will give high-speed internet access to over 400,000 households

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB support to IP-Only will give high-speed internet access to over 400,000 households
Other links
Related public register
14/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IP-ONLY FIBRE NETWORK

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications