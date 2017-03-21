GRAND EST TRES HAUT DEBIT

Summary sheet
The project relates to the design and rollout of a publicly owned fibre broadband network public initiative network (PIN) in 7 departments of the Grand Est region in France (Ardennes, Marne, Aube, Haute-Marne, Meuse, Vosges and Meurthe-et-Moselle).
The objective of the project is to deploy a fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network that will connect around 900,000 homes. The access networks included in the project will be deployed in areas where private operators do not provide very high speed broadband services due to lack of commercial interest.
Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for fibre rollout) do not fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended. The related works have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work construction, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impact on protected flora and fauna (Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC).
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU or 2014/24/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.