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GRAND EST TRES HAUT DEBIT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 163,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 163,000,000
Telecom : € 163,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2018 : € 163,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRAND EST TRES HAUT DEBIT
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRAND EST TRES HAUT DEBIT

Summary sheet

Release date
21 March 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2018
20160850
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GRAND EST TRES HAUT DEBIT
REGION GRAND EST
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 163 million
EUR 994 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the design and rollout of a publicly owned fibre broadband network public initiative network (PIN) in 7 departments of the Grand Est region in France (Ardennes, Marne, Aube, Haute-Marne, Meuse, Vosges and Meurthe-et-Moselle).

The objective of the project is to deploy a fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network that will connect around 900,000 homes. The access networks included in the project will be deployed in areas where private operators do not provide very high speed broadband services due to lack of commercial interest.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for fibre rollout) do not fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended. The related works have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work construction, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impact on protected flora and fauna (Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC).

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU or 2014/24/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
17/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRAND EST TRES HAUT DEBIT
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRAND EST TRES HAUT DEBIT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRAND EST TRES HAUT DEBIT
Publication Date
17 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72990018
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160850
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRAND EST TRES HAUT DEBIT
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238315066
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160850
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRAND EST TRES HAUT DEBIT
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRAND EST TRES HAUT DEBIT
Other links
Summary sheet
GRAND EST TRES HAUT DEBIT
Data sheet
GRAND EST TRES HAUT DEBIT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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