Summary sheet
The project relates to the upgrade and expansion of the promoter's mobile networks (3G and 4G) in the French overseas departments of La Réunion and Mayotte. The project includes the refurbishment of existing sites, the installation of modern access nodes including core network elements and a transmission network upgrade, in order to cope with the expected high data traffic increase.
The investment aims to increase the availability (coverage) and quality of high speed mobile broadband services based on 3G/Universal Mobile Telecommunications System (UMTS) and 4G/Long-term Evolution (LTE) technology in La Réunion and Mayotte, enabling provisioning of advanced mobile broadband services also in the more rural and remote areas of the country. The project will be the first step in reaching 95% population coverage with 4G, within five years of the service launch. The project therefore supports the Digital Agenda for Europe initiative of the Europe 2020 strategy, and its specific targets to enable very fast (over 30 Mbps) broadband services to all citizens by 2020.
The installation of mobile telecommunication networks do not fall under Annexes I and II of Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to mandatory environmental impact assessment. There is no particular negative residual environmental impact expected. Nevertheless, the environmental details, including the CO2 footprint (if needed) and the possible impact on protected flora and fauna, will be assessed during the appraisal.
Procurement in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects.
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