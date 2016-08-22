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EL TO ZAGREB - COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 43,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Croatia : € 43,000,000
Energy : € 43,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/07/2018 : € 43,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EL TO ZAGREB - COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EL TO ZAGREB - COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT - NON – TECHNICAL SUMMARY FOR REPLACEMENT OF UNIT “A“ WITH NEW COGENERATION COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT IN EL-TO ZAGREB
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EL TO ZAGREB - COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT - Environmental and Social Assessment Report
Related press
Croatia: EIB, EBRD and EC supporting greener energy in Zagreb

Summary sheet

Release date
2 March 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/07/2018
20160822
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EL TO ZAGREB - COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT
HRVATSKA ELEKTROPRIVREDA DD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 43 million
EUR 195 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Construction of a combined cycle gas turbine, heat and electricity cogeneration plant to replace obsolete, mostly oil-fired, environmentally non-compliant heat-generation assets in Zagreb

The project will ensure reliable heat supply to the district heating network in Zagreb, improve the security of electricity supply in Croatia, increase competition on the Croatian electricity market and, thanks to the use of gas (replacing heavy fuel oil) and highly efficient cogeneration, decrease pollution levels and contribute to reaching efficiency targets. The project will be implemented in a less developed region as defined by the Commission Implementing Decision 2014/99/EU. The programme is therefore eligible under Article 309 a) Projects for developing less-developed regions, and c) Common Interest of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A positive environmental impact assessment of the project took place in 2014 and identified no major negative impact. Public consultations raised no complaints. The decision on the environmental acceptability of the project was issued by the Ministry of Environment and Nature Protection on 17 July 2014.

The promoter has already started the procurement based on European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) public procurement rules. These are acceptable for the EIB and comply with the relevant EU procurement legislation.

Related documents
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EL TO ZAGREB - COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT
21/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EL TO ZAGREB - COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT - NON – TECHNICAL SUMMARY FOR REPLACEMENT OF UNIT “A“ WITH NEW COGENERATION COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT IN EL-TO ZAGREB
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EL TO ZAGREB - COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT - Environmental and Social Assessment Report
Other links
Related press
Croatia: EIB, EBRD and EC supporting greener energy in Zagreb

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EL TO ZAGREB - COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT
Publication Date
21 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74405014
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160822
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Croatia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EL TO ZAGREB - COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT - NON – TECHNICAL SUMMARY FOR REPLACEMENT OF UNIT “A“ WITH NEW COGENERATION COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT IN EL-TO ZAGREB
Publication Date
21 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73078214
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20160822
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Croatia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EL TO ZAGREB - COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT - Environmental and Social Assessment Report
Publication Date
21 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77108343
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160822
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Croatia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EL TO ZAGREB - COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EL TO ZAGREB - COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT - NON – TECHNICAL SUMMARY FOR REPLACEMENT OF UNIT “A“ WITH NEW COGENERATION COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT IN EL-TO ZAGREB
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EL TO ZAGREB - COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT - Environmental and Social Assessment Report
Other links
Summary sheet
EL TO ZAGREB - COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT
Data sheet
EL TO ZAGREB - COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT
Related press
Croatia: EIB, EBRD and EC supporting greener energy in Zagreb

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Croatia: EIB, EBRD and EC supporting greener energy in Zagreb
Other links
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EL TO ZAGREB - COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EL TO ZAGREB - COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT - NON – TECHNICAL SUMMARY FOR REPLACEMENT OF UNIT “A“ WITH NEW COGENERATION COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT IN EL-TO ZAGREB
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EL TO ZAGREB - COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT - Environmental and Social Assessment Report

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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