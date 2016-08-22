EL TO ZAGREB - COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT

Summary sheet
Construction of a combined cycle gas turbine, heat and electricity cogeneration plant to replace obsolete, mostly oil-fired, environmentally non-compliant heat-generation assets in Zagreb
The project will ensure reliable heat supply to the district heating network in Zagreb, improve the security of electricity supply in Croatia, increase competition on the Croatian electricity market and, thanks to the use of gas (replacing heavy fuel oil) and highly efficient cogeneration, decrease pollution levels and contribute to reaching efficiency targets. The project will be implemented in a less developed region as defined by the Commission Implementing Decision 2014/99/EU. The programme is therefore eligible under Article 309 a) Projects for developing less-developed regions, and c) Common Interest of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.
A positive environmental impact assessment of the project took place in 2014 and identified no major negative impact. Public consultations raised no complaints. The decision on the environmental acceptability of the project was issued by the Ministry of Environment and Nature Protection on 17 July 2014.
The promoter has already started the procurement based on European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) public procurement rules. These are acceptable for the EIB and comply with the relevant EU procurement legislation.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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