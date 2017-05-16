Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
NOUVEL HOPITAL DE LENS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 135,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 135,000,000
Health : € 135,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/07/2025 : € 50,000,000
15/12/2020 : € 85,000,000
Summary sheet

Release date
16 May 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2020
20160780
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NOUVEL HOPITAL DE LENS
CENTRE HOSPITALIER DE LENS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 135 million
EUR 489 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

Reconstruction du centre hospitalier de Lens (site Médecine Chirurgie Obstétrique ou MCO) sur le nouveau site de la Gohelle

Le projet vise à améliorer la qualité de l'offre de soins MCO au niveau régional et à positionner le Centre Hospitalier de Lens comme un établissement pivot sur son territoire notamment pour les prises en charge de court séjour.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Le projet vise la construction d'un nouvel hôpital MCO sur un nouveau site. Compte tenu de l'importance du projet et de son implantation sur un nouveau site, les autorités compétentes ont confirmé qu'il serait nécessaire de réaliser une évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) conformément à la Directive 2011/92/UE telle qu'amendée. Le nouveau bâtiment respectera à minima les standards nationaux en matière d'efficacité énergétique. La performance énergétique ciblée ainsi que l'ensemble des éléments relatifs seront vérifiés durant l'instruction en même temps que l'ensemble des aspects environnementaux du projet.

Les procédures d'appel d'offre utilisées pour les bâtiments publics doivent être en conformité avec les directives communautaires en matière de passation de marché (directives 2014/24/UE tel que requis, et/ou 2014/25/UE tel que requis, et/ou 2014/23/UE tel que requis, ainsi que directives 89/665/CEE et 92/13/CEE) avec publication des appels d'offres au Journal Officiel de l'Union Européenne. Les procédures mises en œuvre seront contrôlées lors de l'instruction.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NOUVEL HOPITAL DE LENS - Etude d'Impact - Partie 1/2
Publication Date
14 Nov 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133541221
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160780
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NOUVEL HOPITAL DE LENS - Etude d'Impact - partie 2/2
Publication Date
14 Nov 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133542164
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160780
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOUVEL HOPITAL DE LENS
Publication Date
5 Dec 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81481478
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160780
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - NOUVEL HOPITAL DE LENS
Publication Date
21 Dec 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
136011887
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20160780
Last update
21 Dec 2020
Sector(s)
Health
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
