NOUVEL HOPITAL DE LENS

Summary sheet
Reconstruction du centre hospitalier de Lens (site Médecine Chirurgie Obstétrique ou MCO) sur le nouveau site de la Gohelle
Le projet vise à améliorer la qualité de l'offre de soins MCO au niveau régional et à positionner le Centre Hospitalier de Lens comme un établissement pivot sur son territoire notamment pour les prises en charge de court séjour.
Le projet vise la construction d'un nouvel hôpital MCO sur un nouveau site. Compte tenu de l'importance du projet et de son implantation sur un nouveau site, les autorités compétentes ont confirmé qu'il serait nécessaire de réaliser une évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) conformément à la Directive 2011/92/UE telle qu'amendée. Le nouveau bâtiment respectera à minima les standards nationaux en matière d'efficacité énergétique. La performance énergétique ciblée ainsi que l'ensemble des éléments relatifs seront vérifiés durant l'instruction en même temps que l'ensemble des aspects environnementaux du projet.
Les procédures d'appel d'offre utilisées pour les bâtiments publics doivent être en conformité avec les directives communautaires en matière de passation de marché (directives 2014/24/UE tel que requis, et/ou 2014/25/UE tel que requis, et/ou 2014/23/UE tel que requis, ainsi que directives 89/665/CEE et 92/13/CEE) avec publication des appels d'offres au Journal Officiel de l'Union Européenne. Les procédures mises en œuvre seront contrôlées lors de l'instruction.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.