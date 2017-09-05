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HOTEL PARK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Croatia : € 40,000,000
Services : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/09/2018 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOTEL PARK
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HOTEL PARK

Summary sheet

Release date
5 September 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/09/2018
20160681
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Hotel redevelopment
Leading local hospitality operator
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 80 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Accommodation and food service activities
Description
Objectives

Construction of new hotel facilities and surrounding public amenities after removal of old derelict infrastructures in the area of Rovinj.

The project will help to improve the service and accommodation quality, as well as security by providing new and demand-oriented facilities. In addition, the project will contribute to urban regeneration by implementing new infrastructure fitting better into the local urban context.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All schemes considered under this project are tourism infrastructure operations. The proposed investments may fall under Annex I or II of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), requiring a full Environmental Impact Assessment or EIA screening by the national competent authority on the basis of Annex III to determine the need for a full EIA. To be reviewed during appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, the Bank will ensure that the relevant EU procurement directives are adhered to by the promoter.

Related documents
13/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOTEL PARK
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HOTEL PARK

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOTEL PARK
Publication Date
13 Apr 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78568847
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160681
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Croatia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HOTEL PARK
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132055869
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160681
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Croatia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOTEL PARK
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HOTEL PARK
Other links
Summary sheet
Hotel redevelopment
Data sheet
HOTEL PARK

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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