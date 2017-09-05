HOTEL PARK

Summary sheet
Construction of new hotel facilities and surrounding public amenities after removal of old derelict infrastructures in the area of Rovinj.
The project will help to improve the service and accommodation quality, as well as security by providing new and demand-oriented facilities. In addition, the project will contribute to urban regeneration by implementing new infrastructure fitting better into the local urban context.
All schemes considered under this project are tourism infrastructure operations. The proposed investments may fall under Annex I or II of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), requiring a full Environmental Impact Assessment or EIA screening by the national competent authority on the basis of Annex III to determine the need for a full EIA. To be reviewed during appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, the Bank will ensure that the relevant EU procurement directives are adhered to by the promoter.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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