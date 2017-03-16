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SEE LENDING PLATFORM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Sector(s)
Credit lines : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2018 : € 25,000,000
19/12/2018 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related EFSI register
10/04/2019 - SEE LENDING PLATFORM

Summary sheet

Release date
16 March 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2018
20160680
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SEE LENDING PLATFORM
CCL INVESTMENTS SARL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 250 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an investment under the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) in a layered non-granular debt fund providing secured debt financing to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in South Eastern Europe (SEE).

The fund will provide debt financing to the companies which, on a stand-alone basis, would be too small to be financed directly by the Bank. These companies are experiencing a financing gap due to increased risk aversion of traditional financing partners and lack of expansion capital as a result of the crisis. The fund's strategy is focused on the provision of tailor-made debt financing solutions to the companies in the target regions, hence filling the market gaps. The fund will target SMEs and mid-caps in Southeastern Europe, with at least 60% of investments in EU Member States and up to a maximum of 40% in non-EU Member States (particularly candidate countries). The fund's target size is EUR 250m.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund will ensure that the project is carried out in accordance with the relevant applicable EU environmental legislation and directives.

When applicable, the fund will ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation and directives.

Related documents
10/04/2019 - SEE LENDING PLATFORM

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - SEE LENDING PLATFORM
Publication Date
10 Apr 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
86327607
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20160680
Last update
10 Apr 2019
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
10/04/2019 - SEE LENDING PLATFORM
Other links
Summary sheet
SEE LENDING PLATFORM
Data sheet
SEE LENDING PLATFORM

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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