SEE LENDING PLATFORM

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The project consists of an investment under the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) in a layered non-granular debt fund providing secured debt financing to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in South Eastern Europe (SEE).
The fund will provide debt financing to the companies which, on a stand-alone basis, would be too small to be financed directly by the Bank. These companies are experiencing a financing gap due to increased risk aversion of traditional financing partners and lack of expansion capital as a result of the crisis. The fund's strategy is focused on the provision of tailor-made debt financing solutions to the companies in the target regions, hence filling the market gaps. The fund will target SMEs and mid-caps in Southeastern Europe, with at least 60% of investments in EU Member States and up to a maximum of 40% in non-EU Member States (particularly candidate countries). The fund's target size is EUR 250m.
The fund will ensure that the project is carried out in accordance with the relevant applicable EU environmental legislation and directives.
When applicable, the fund will ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation and directives.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.