S7 AND S8 EXPRESSWAYS (TEN) II - POLAND

Summary sheet
Construction of two dual-carriageway 2x2 lane expressway sections on the S7 (north-south connection between Gdansk and Warsaw) and the S8 (connection between Warsaw and the Lithuanian border)
The project will improve traffic conditions on a TEN-T corridor. The economic benefits expected include time savings and vehicle operating-cost reductions for road users on the corridor due to enhanced road capacity, in particular on the S8 which is currently the (only) major link from Warsaw to the Lithuanian border and the other Baltic States for commercial long-distance traffic and passenger vehicles. As far as the sections on the S7 are concerned, they constitute the last essential missing part on the route between Gdansk and Warsaw to comply with an expressway standard.
The project involves the construction of new expressways mostly along the existing alignment of the national roads in a largely rural environment. The various sections all fall under Annex I of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU requiring a full EIA procedure. The project crosses one Natura 2000 area (Puszcza Biala PLB 140007) and is situated in the vicinity of several others. Therefore, the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) apply. The investments are included in the national road construction programme and the current operational program infrastructure and environment, both of which were subject to a form of strategic environmental assessment.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.
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